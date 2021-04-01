Impact Wrestling TV viewership for James Storm’s 1,000th match with the company

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s Impact Wrestling television show produced 148,512 viewers for AXS-TV, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com. The viewership count was up from the 116,000 viewers who watched last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: Tuesday’s Impact did not crack the top 150 cable ratings for Tuesday night. Running opposite the NCAA basketball tournament didn’t help the cause. The usually reliable ShowBuzzDaily.com put out a low number of just 38,000 viewers in their comments section, which we didn’t run because it seemed erroneous. My hunch is that they mistakenly listed the number of the Before The Impact pre-show or the Impact In 60 classic show number, but they have not updated the number yet, so that’s just a guess. Last week’s Impact finished 146th with a .04 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The Dark Side of the Ring: Confidential episode on The Killing of Bruiser Brody did not crack the top 150.