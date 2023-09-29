WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: U.S.Title match and more set for tonight’s Fox show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.
-Rey Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar for the U.S. Championship
-Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka
-The Grayson Waller Effect with guest Bobby Lashley
Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live from St. Louis, Missouri at Enterprise Center. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs Fridays on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
Be the first to comment