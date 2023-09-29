WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: U.S.Title match and more set for tonight’s Fox show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Rey Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar for the U.S. Championship

-Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka

-The Grayson Waller Effect with guest Bobby Lashley

Powell's POV: Smackdown will be live from St. Louis, Missouri at Enterprise Center.