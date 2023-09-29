Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for Thursday’s show, Impact in 60 not listed

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s television show.

-Tasha Steelz vs. Killer Kelly

-Chris Bey and Ace Austin vs. John Skyler and a partner in a fans’ revenge match

-Josh Alexander vs. Big Kon

-Jake Something, Dirty Dango, Champagne Singh, Eric Young, and Jorydnne Grace vs. Bully Ray, Brian Myers, Shera, KiLynn King, and Jody Threat in a ten-person tag match

-The team that wins the ten-person tag match will face off in a five-way match to determine the number one and number twenty entrants in the Call Your Shot match at Bound For Glory

Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The Before The Impact show streams on Impact Plus at 6:15CT/7:15ET. The Impact In 60 show normally airs early Friday morning at 1CT/2ET, but the show is not listed for next Friday. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Fridays along with my Impact Hit List and exclusive audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).