Limitless Wrestling “Bitter Taste” results: Vetter’s review of Channing Thomas vs. Rip Byson for the Limitless Title, Lio Rush vs. Alec Price, Sami Callihan vs. Ace Romero in a street fight

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Limitless Wrestling “Bitter Taste”

February 24, 2024 in Yarmouth, Maine at Yarmouth Amvets Post #2

This building is always packed with 500-600 fans and they are hot for the action; later in the show, the commentator said it sold out on Monday.

1. Ace Romero defeated Sami Callihan in a Yarmouth Street Fight at 13:28. My stereotypical thought of Maine and a street fight there must involve lobsters, or at least fishing equipment, right? Ace is still well north of 400 pounds. Callihan attacked Romero from behind, then he got on the mic and ripped Yarmouth. He demanded it be a street fight. Ace said yes and they immediately brawled. Sami tried some shoulder tackles but couldn’t knock the big man down. So, Sami hit a low blow kick instead and that made Romero collapse. He grabbed a picture and used it to make a paper cut between Ace’s fingers, then did one on the side of his mouth, then one in the armpit. Ace grabbed a kendo stick out of Sami’s hands and snapped it in half.

Ace hit a Bubba Bomb at 4:30. He set up for a dive to the floor but Callihan hit him with a trash can lid to the head. Sami hit a drop-toe-hold, sending Ace face-first onto an open chair at 6:30. He whipped a chair at Ace’s head and I hate to see that. They brawled to the floor. Ace hit him in the head with a garbage can. Sami got a door from under the ring and tossed it into the ring. Ace charged at Sami, but Sami moved and Ace crashed through the door in the corner at 10:30. However, Ace popped to his feet and hit a uranage for a nearfall. Ace set up for a Stinkface but Sami grabbed a stapler and used it on Ace’s butt, then face. Ace grabbed the staple gun and used it on Sami’s groin, then he hit a big elbow drop for the pin. Decent brawl and neither man actually bled.

* Ricky Smokes came out and he got on the mic but was loudly booed. He challenged Aaron Rourke to a match right now; the commentators said this is a charade because Rouke isn’t in the building. Gabby Forza hit the ring and accepted a challenge.

2. Ricky Smokes defeated Gabby Forza in an intergender match at 4:51. I always compare Smokes to Sammy Guevara. He’s slender and may be smaller than the muscular Forza. She entered the ring, and nailed a spear for a believable nearfall. She picked him up, hit a Guerrilla Press, and slammed him to the mat at 1:30. He whipped her into a corner, hit some chops, and took over control of the match. She hit a snap suplex and a discus clothesline, then an impressive Bulldog Powerslam. (Not many women can do what she just did here.) She hit a Vader Bomb for a nearfall. Smokes hit a dropkick at 4:00. He put her on his shoulders and slammed her head into a corner. She fired back with a release German Suplex. However, he grabbed her and rolled her up with his feet on the ropes for leverage for the tainted pin. The crowd loudly booed this outcome.

* Gabby was irate and she speared the referee, which earned her a pop from the crowd.

3. Megan Bayne defeated “The Bratz” Paris Van Dale & Shannon Levangie in a handicap match at 3:35. The Bratz wore nearly identical outfits; Shannon got on the mic and was booed as she said the Limitless roster isn’t ready for them. Some fans chanted “who are you?” (I always describe Levangie as a smaller, less muscular Rachael Ellering.) Speaking of Ellering, Bayne is probably similar in height, overall size and strength. The heels attacked at the bell but Megan just brushed them aside. Megan hit a double shoulder tackle. Paris punched her in the face and Megan was livid. Bayne hit a double clothesline, and she bodyslammmed Shannon, then Paris onto Shannon. She hit a splash across both opponents for a nearfall.

Paris hit a Splits Stunner and Shannon hit a top-rope flying double knee. Shannon hit a Helluva Kick in the corner. They hit a double bulldog for a nearfall at 2:00. Megan hit a double suplex and that popped the crowd. She hit a big boot to Paris’ face, then an F5 Slam on Shannon. Megan hit a piledriver on Paris, slamming her onto Shannon for the pin. No doubt, Megan has a great presence to her.

* Dezmond Cole came out first to face Charles Mason. However, Richard Holliday came out instead! Charles Mason came up behind Cole, and they both attacked Dezmond. This brought out JT Dunn! We have an impromptu tag match!

4. Charles Mason and Richard Holliday defeated Dezmond Cole and JT Dunn at 11:46. Mason and Cole opened, and Mason is wearing a black button-down shirt and tan khakis today. JT entered at 1:00 and clotheslined Holliday, then JT dove through the ropes onto him. Mason sprayed a mist on Dunn! The heels immediately took over. Holliday hit a backbreaker over his knee at 5:00 and he kept Dunn grounded. Dunn finally hit a double stunner at 7:00 to knock down both heels.

Cole finally got the hot tag and he hit a series of punches, then a tornado DDT on Holliday and a suplex on Mason. Cole hit a guillotine legdrop on Masonn for a nearfall. Cole hit a second–rope moonsault press on Mason. Holliday hit a top-rope 2008/twisting suplex on Cole for a believable nearfall at 10:00, but JT made the save. Dunn hit his rolling elbow on Mason, and Cole immediately hit the Swanton Bomb for a believable nearfall, but Holliday pulled the ref to the floor! JT accidentally kicked Dezmond! Mason immediately hit a spinning Tombstone Piledriver on Dezmond for the pin.

* Dezmond got on the mic and asked JT “what the hell was that?” Cole said he has respect for Dunn, but “it’s my time now.” Danny Miles and Trigga came to ringside and argued with Cole. It allowed JT Dunn the time to hit a Death By Elbow on Cole! JT then left with Miles and Trigga.

* Backstage, Holliday and Mason boasted they are “the best Limitless has to offer.”

5. Alec Price defeated Lio Rush at 13:45. This, of course, was the match to tune in for. quick mat reversals at the bell with some rollup attempts. Lio did his misdirection offense, but Price caught him with a springboard crossbody block at 1:30. Lio hit an enzuigiri, then a back suplex for a nearfall. Price hit a running knee in the corner at 4:30, and his series of kneestrikes for a nearfall. Lio nailed a dive through the ropes onto Price. Price hit his own dive to the floor. In the ring, they each hit superkicks; they did the misdirection offense for some comedy, but then they hit simultaneous spin kicks to the head and both were down at 7:30. Awesome.

Lio hit his spin kick while seemingly lying on his hip, but he missed the Rush Hour frogsplash. Price hit a half-nelson suplex, then a second-rope flying leg lariat for a nearfall at 10:30. Price hit a short-arm clothesline, then a second one. Lio hit a mid-ring Spanish Fly for a nearfall. However, Lio began selling a right-arm injury and he popped it back into place. They traded punches and Lio hit a clothesline but sold the right arm injury. Price hit a kneestrike to the chin. Lio fired back with a spear, but he missed the frogsplash. Price immediately nailed the Surprise Kick/step-up mule kick to the head for the clean pin! That was really good stuff.

* Price got on the mic and called out Channing Thomas, saying he’s never won a title clean, and he wants a title match.

* Intermission was edited out. When they came back, Aidden Aggro hit the ring, now just dubbed as “Aggro” and below his name it reads “Mr. Right Now.” He ended his feud and defeated former tag partner DangerKid last month. “Last month I did every single thing I said I was going to do,” Aggro said. The crowd was jeering him. “I took out the trash; I got the monkey off my back.”

6. “Above the Rest” Gabriel Skye and Tristen Thai defeated “The Unit” Danny Miles and Trigga at 12:10. Miles and Skye opened with a feeling-out process, and the crowd was jeering The Unit. The heels began working over Thai in their corner and this went on for several minutes. Sky entered and he hit a Northern Lights Suplex at 9:00, then a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall on Trigga. Miles hit an Asai Moonsault onto Thai. Gabriel hit a frogsplash for a nearfall. Thai did the monkey flip on Trigga, sending him into a hard kneestrike by Skye for the pin. Solid tag match.

7. Channing Thomas (w/Sidney Bakabella) defeated Rip Byson to retain the Limitless Title at 20:25. Byson’s whole look is a younger, smaller Brodie Lee. I always describe Channing as Robert Roode-meets-Joey Ryan, as he comes across as just a bit sleazy. They brawled at the bell and Byson hit some headbutts. Alec Price joined commentary and he belittled Channing. Byson hit a dive over the top rope to the floor at 2:30. “There is a flying Byson here in Yarmouth!” Price shouted. (This is two straight days I’ve heard Alec on guest commentary and I love it.) They brawled into the crowd, and Rip shoved Channing head-first into the ring post. Byson got a chain and he choked Channing with it.

Rip hit three flying elbow drops from the apron to the floor at 6:00. In the ring, Byson hit a series of punches to the head. Bakabella choked Rip in the ropes, and Channing took control of the offense. Rip hit a series of clotheslines in the corner at 12:00 and he hit a bodyslam for a nearfall. Rip nailed a spinebuster for a nearfall. Thomas hit an enzuigiri, then a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall at 14:30. They traded punches. Channing hit a flying knee for a nearfall. Rip hit a short-arm clothesline for a believable nearfall at 16:30. Channing hit another fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall.

Rip grabbed brass knuckles and used them to block a chairshot, and he hit a chokeslam for a believable nearfall. Sidney hopped on the ring apron to distract Rip, so Rip dragged him into the ring. It allowed Channing to hit a piledriver for a nearfall at 19:00. Channing accidentally hit Sidney! Rip hit another short-arm clothesline and was setting up for a finisher. However, Channing got an inside cradle out of nowhere and won clean!

* Price left commentary and jumped in the ring and hit a Surprise Kick on Bakabella! Meanwhile, Rip Byson hit a Burning Hammer on Channing Thomas. Rip and Price hugged.

Final Thoughts: A solid show. Lio-Price delivered and was best match. Main event earns second, ahead of the JT/Cole tag match. I enjoy these shows as they always draw a great crowd who are hot and into the action.