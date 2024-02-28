NXT TV rating for the show closed by Ilja Dragunov, Carmelo Hayes, and Tony D’Angelo

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 570,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The viewership count was down from last week’s 616,000 viewership total.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demo, down compared to last week’s 0.18 rating. I’m not surprised to see the numbers slide. As I noted in my NXT Hit List earlier today, the show quality has declined in recent weeks. That said, I do expect NXT to get a bump from next week’s Roadblock themed episode, as their themed shows typically lead to increased numbers. One year earlier, the February 28, 2023 edition of NXT delivered 555,000 viewers and a 0.13 rating.