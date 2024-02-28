What's happening...

NXT TV rating for the show closed by Ilja Dragunov, Carmelo Hayes, and Tony D’Angelo

February 28, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 570,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The viewership count was down from last week’s 616,000 viewership total.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demo, down compared to last week’s 0.18 rating. I’m not surprised to see the numbers slide. As I noted in my NXT Hit List earlier today, the show quality has declined in recent weeks. That said, I do expect NXT to get a bump from next week’s Roadblock themed episode, as their themed shows typically lead to increased numbers. One year earlier, the February 28, 2023 edition of NXT delivered 555,000 viewers and a 0.13 rating.

