Billy Jack Haynes charged in the shooting death of his wife

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Former pro wrestler Billy Jack Haynes (William Albert Haynes, Jr.) was charged on Wednesday in the fatal shooting his 85 year-old wife Janette Becraft. Haynes, 70, was charged with second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon and has been booked into Multnomah County Detention Center in Portland, Oregon. KPTV.com reports that Haynes is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Powell’s POV: Haynes was taken into custody on February 8 after a two-hour standoff with police. The cause of the delay in charges being filed was due to Haynes being hospitalized from the time he was taken into custody because of an unrelated medical issue. Haynes was released from the hospital today and transferred to jail.