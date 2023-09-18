AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for the Grand Slam edition

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-MJF vs. Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship

-Saraya vs. Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Chris Jericho vs. Sammy Guevara

-ROH Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Eddie Kingston for both titles

-Jon Moxley vs. Rey Fenix for the AEW International Championship

Powell’s POV: AEW has put together a nice lineup for their annual Grand Slam show. Wednesday’s Dynamite will be live from Queens, New York at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Next week’s AEW Rampage will also be taped the same night. Join me for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesdays on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).