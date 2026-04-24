WWE Smackdown coverage, Yuji Nagata, Lou Thesz, Johnny Valentine, Mike Boyette, Don Murphy

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Smackdown will be live tonight from Fort Worth, Texas, at Dickies Arena. The show features the brand’s fallout from WrestleMania 42. I’m taking the night off, so join John Moore for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. John’s same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

We are looking for reports from WWE Smackdown in Fort Worth. If you are going to either show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

Birthdays and Notables

-Happy birthday to Dot Net staffer Don Murphy, who is really, really old.

-Yuji Nagata is 58.

-The late Lou Thesz was born on April 24, 1916. He died on April 28, 2002, at age 86.

-The late Johnny Valentine (John Wisniski) died at age 72 on April 24, 2001.

-The late Mike Boyette (Michael Bowyer) was born on April 24, 1943. He died at age 69 on December 6, 2012.