Impact Wrestling on AXS, AEW Dark, NWA Super Powerrr pulled, WWE Backstage on hiatus, poll results for AEW Dynamite, NXT, and WWE Smackdown, Samoa Joe, Andrew “Test” Martin, Lollipop

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Happy St. Patrick’s Day! Okay, this one probably won’t be as fun as usual, but I believe Shamrock Shakes are still at least an option (maybe?).

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET. The show includes the return of Ken Shamrock. John Moore’s review of this show will be available on Wednesday morning along with my members’ exclusive audio review and Hit List.

-The AEW Dark online show premieres tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. The show includes Christopher Daniels vs. Stu Grayson.

-The NWA Powerrr show was scheduled to be a “Super Powerrr” edition. However, the promotion announced that the show would not air in its current form, though additional content will be released via the NWA YouTube page.

-The WWE Backstage studio talkshow is on hiatus. FS1 announced that they are putting their studio shows on hiatus through at least Friday.

-Friday Night Smackdown on Fox finished with an B for the majority grade with 34 percent of the vote. A finished second with 23 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C+ grade given the circumstances.

-AEW Dynamite got an A grade from the majority of the voters in our post show poll with 33 percent of the vote. B finished second with 32 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B- grade.

-The NXT on USA Network show earned an B grade from 33 percent of the voters in our post show poll. A finished second with 29 percent. I gave the show a B grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Samoa Joe (a/k/a Nuufolau Joel Seanoa) is 41.

-Former TNA performer Lollipop (a/k/a Jamie Lynne) is 41.

-Andrew “Test” Martin was born on March 17, 1975. He died of a drug overdose at age 33 on March 13, 2009.



The new Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Jake Barnett co-hosting for a Dot Net Weekly combo show regarding the coronavirus outbreak creating uncertainty regarding WrestleMania and most pro wrestling events, plus Rob Gronkowski signs with WWE, NXT and AEW Dynamite thoughts, and more...

