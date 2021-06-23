6/22 AEW Dark results: Marko Stunt vs. Griff Garrison, Stu Grayson vs. Serpentico, Ashley Vox vs. Abadon, The Bunny vs. Reka Tahaka, Brian Cage vs. Chandler Hopkins, Bear Bronson vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
AEW Dark (Episode 94)
Taped in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place
Streamed June 22, 2021 on the AEW YouTube Page
1. Lance Archer beat Rex Lawless.
2. Brian Pillman Jr. over Bear Bronson.
3. Brian Cage defeated Chandler Hopkins.
4. Diamante beat Ashley D’Amboise.
5. Colt Cabana pinned Kit Sackett.
6. Chuck Taylor beat Dan Barry.
7. Abadon defeated Ashley Vox.
8. Griff Garrison beat Marko Stunt.
9. The Bunny over Reka Tahaka.
10. Stu Grayson over Serpentico.
Powell’s POV: Briar Starr had the week off. His AEW Dark reviews will resume next week.
