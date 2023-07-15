Bodyzoi Wrestling “Joey Janela’s European Vacation” results: Vetter’s review of Aigle Blanc vs. Joey Janela for the BodyZoi Title, Nick Wayne vs. Tristan Archer, Jordan Oliver vs. MBM for the JCW Championship

This show was was released Friday on Fite+. It opened with a video of Joey Janela telling a crowd he wanted to bring the GCW roster to France in 2023. Sounds like he kept his promise! The opening is all in French, but there was English commentary once the show began. We headed to the packed arena with perhaps 400 fans.

1. Joe Lando defeated Ultima Sombra, Senza Volto, and Gringo Loco in a four-way at 13:14. Lando is short, white, with red hair; he did a tour of the U.S. last year with GCW and he must just be back from an ankle injury. I don’t know either Senza or Sombra; they are both masked luchadors. They opened with some quick reversals and everyone tried a dropkick, and a standoff at 1:30. Lando and Loco traded quick offense. Sombra, wearing a shiny gold and red shirt, traded chops with Loco. Lando hit a standing moonsault on Loco at 6:30. Loco hit a top-rope moonsault, then a dive to the floor on the other two!

They brawled on the floor, and Sombra hit a dive off a balcony onto the other three at 8:00, drawing a “holy shit!” chant. In the ring, Volto hit a handspring-back stunner. Lando hit a stunner. Loco hit a top-rope falling double-stunner, and everyone was down at 10:00. Volto hit a mid-ring Spanish Fly on Lando. Loco hit a moonsault on Lando. Sombra hit a Canadian Destroyer on Loco, and they were all down again at 11:30, and the crowd chanted “This is awesome!” Loco hit a top-rope Spanish Fly. Volto hit a moonsault on Loco. Lando nailed a top-rope moonsault elbowdrop for the pin. That was a thrilling opener.

* A promo from MBM, entirely in French. He’s young, balding with a short beard and a bit of a mullet; he actually looks like NXT-era “Lone Wolf” Baron Corbin (but much shorter) and a bit like Sami Callihan.

2. Jordan Oliver defeated MBM to retain the JCW Heavyweight Title at 14:25. Oliver is a babyface but he was loudly booed; I guess the crowd loves MBM, so Oliver leaned into being a heel and did some crotch chops. MBM dove through the ropes at 3:00. In the ring, Oliver hit his twisting crossbody block for a nearfall and he took control. MBM went for a Lionsault Press, but Oliver kicked him mid-air at 9:00. Oliver hit the Acid Kick and a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall. MBM hit a kick to the face, then a Canadian Destroyer for a nearfall at 12:00, then a Pedigree for a nearfall. They traded forearm shots. Oliver hit a backbreaker over his knee, then he immediately applied a Boston Crab, and MBM tapped out. A really good match.

3. Nick Wayne defeated Tristan Archer at 16:41. Tristan is French and has short black, wavy hair and he has the muscle mass advantage. Standing reversals to open and a feeling-out process. Wayne hit a shoulder tackle with no effect. Wayne hit a flying forearm that sent Archer to the floor. Wayne dove through the ropes onto him at 3:30. They brawled on the floor, and Archer suplexed Wayne onto the ring apron. In the ring, Archer applied a sleeper and was in charge. He hit a short-arm clothesline for a nearfall at 7:30. Wayne hit some forearm shots but he was winded. Archer hit a running kick to the face in the corner. Wayne hit a shotgun dropkick at 10:00, and they were both down.

Wayne hit a spin kick to the head, then a handspring-back-stunner, then a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall. Archer hit a stomp on the head, then a unique version of a stunner for a nearfall. Tristan went for Go To Sleep, but Wayne blocked it. Wayne nailed a Dragon Suplex for a nearfall at 14:00. Archer slammed him head-first on the top rope, then a German Suplex, then a uranage. He went for a senton but Wayne got his knees up. Archer hit a short-arm clothesline for a nearfall, and we got a “this is awesome!” chant. Wayne hit a stunner, then a Code Red for a believable nearfall, then the Wayne’s World springboard stunner for the pin! I didn’t expect that. A really good match. “Nick Wayne is the real deal!” the announcer said.

4. Jack Sans-Nom defeated Allie Katch and Ninja Mack in a three-way for the vacant BodyZoi Hardcore Title at 17:03. Mack wore his all-black outfit and a NOAH T-shirt. Jack wore a white T-shirt and blue jeans, like Luke Harper. Allie and Jack brawled on the floor, and Mack immediately hit a Sasuke Special to the floor on both. In the ring, Mack hit a corkscrew press onto Jack for a nearfall. Jack hit a spin kick on Allie at 2:00. He went under the ring and threw trash cans and weapons into the ring. Allie hit her buttbumps and rolling cannonballs on each opponent at 5:00. Jack got a barbed-wire bat; he had a sword fight with Allie, who was holding a Singapore cane. She got the bat and used it against his forehead at 7:00!

They brawled to the floor again, with Mack chopping Allie in the chest. Jack put Allie in a shopping cart and pushed her into Mack at 9:30. In the ring, they kept hitting each other with weapons, like wet floor signs. They did a tower spot with Mack doing the powerbomb. They all traded forearms while on their knees. Jack did a top-rope move onto Mack, who was lying on a board, but it didn’t break, at 13:30. Allie hit her piledriver out of the ropes on Jack. Jack nailed a Death Valley Driver on Allie through a table in the corner for the pin. Solid hardcore match that didn’t get too gross (Jack only bled a little bit on his forehead.)

* A plane arrived, showing “Invisible Man” disembarking the plane.

5. Invisible Man defeated Jacob Vadocq at 9:12. Jacob is an Amish man, wearing his straw hat and pants with suspenders. This should be all comedy. Of course, the fans played along and cheered for IM. Jacob did an admirable job, as did the referee, in telling a story with an opponent who isn’t there. The crowd enjoyed the comedy.

6. Joey Janela defeated Aigle Blanc to win the BodyZoi Title at 30:19. Joey came out first and got a “welcome back!” chant. Blanc is thin in gold mask and pants; he has long blond hair coming from under the mask. Mat wrestling and a feeling-out process to begin. Blanc hit a series of chops at 3:30. Blanc hit a top-rope moonsault to the floor. In the ring, Janela hit a neckbreaker in the ropes at 6:00 and he was in charge. He hit some European Uppercuts and celebrated and was loudly booed. They brawled out of the ring and onto the entrance stage, where Janela hit a Rude Awakening standing neckbreaker at 9:30. In the ring, Blanc hit a springboard crossbody block, then an enzuigiri, and a swinging neckbreaker for a nearfall at 12:30.

Blanc hit a springboard kneestrike to the back of the head for a nearfall. Janela hit a kneestrike to the jaw, then a jumping European Uppercut in the corner, then a top-rope superplex at 16:00. They got up and traded forearm shots and chops. Janela hit a DDT. Blanc applied a Sharpshooter at 18:00, but Janela got to the ropes. Janela nailed a jumping piledriver for a believable nearfall. Blanc nailed a second-rope twisting suplex; he went for a 450 Splash but Janela got his knees up, and Joey got a nearfall at 21:30. Janela hit a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall. They hit simultaneous clotheslines and were both down.

They fought on the ring apron and Janela raked the back. Blanc hit a tombstone piledriver on the ring apron, then he nailed the top-rope 450 Splash for a believable nearfall. Blanc hit a tombstone piledriver for a believable nearfall at 25:30. Blanc hit a running kick that sent Janela to the floor. Blanc immediately hit a dive to the floor on him. However, as they got back in the ring, Janela hit a superkick for a nearfall. They traded more forearm shots. Blanc nailed a brainbuster. Janela hit a German Suplex, then a Package Piledriver, then a top-rope doublestomp to the chest for the pin. New champion! I certainly didn’t expect that.

* Janela leaned into the camera and said, “This is why I left AEW. For moments like this.”

Final Thoughts: What a blast of a show. I loved the fans sometimes chanting in French, sometimes in English. This was a hot crowd and they had a very entertaining show to watch. I’ll go with Nick Wayne’s match for best, Oliver’s for second, and Janela in the main event for third. Definitely a surprise that Janela won this title, which obviously means he’s coming back to defend it.