AEW Dynamite preview: The St. Patrick’s Day Slam lineup

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite television show.
-Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston vs. Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson.
-Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa in an unsanctioned lights out match.
-Cody Rhodes vs. Penta El Zero Miedo.
-Marq Quen, Isiah Kassidy, The Butcher, and The Blade vs. Jurassic Express and Bear Country.
-Jade Cargill in action.
Powell’s POV: Wednesday’s episode will be taped today in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. Join Jake Barnett for his live review of Dynamite on Wednesdays at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members hear my same night audio reviews after each episode.
