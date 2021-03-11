What's happening...

AEW Dynamite preview: The St. Patrick’s Day Slam lineup

March 11, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite television show.

-Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston vs. Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson.

-Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa in an unsanctioned lights out match.

-Cody Rhodes vs. Penta El Zero Miedo.

-Marq Quen, Isiah Kassidy, The Butcher, and The Blade vs. Jurassic Express and Bear Country.

-Jade Cargill in action.

Powell’s POV: Wednesday’s episode will be taped today in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. Join Jake Barnett for his live review of Dynamite on Wednesdays at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members hear my same night audio reviews after each episode.

