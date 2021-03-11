MLW Fusion preview: MLW Tag Title match headlines Wednesday’s show

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Wednesday’s Major League Wrestling Fusion television show.

-Los Parks vs. “Injustice” Myron Reed and Jordan Oliver for the MLW Tag Titles.

-Lio Rush defends the MLW Middleweight Championship.

-Mil Muertes vs. Parrow

-TJP vs. Bu Ku Dao.

Powell’s POV: MLW didn’t announce Rush’s opponent on last night’s Fusion. This looks like a good show on paper, as MLW did a nice job of building to the Muertes vs. Parrow and TJP vs. Dao matches on recent shows. MLW Fusion streams Wednesdays on Fubo Sports, Pluto TV, and the MLW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports at 9CT/10ET. My written reviews are available on Wednesday while the show streams, and Dot Net Members also have access to my same night audio review.