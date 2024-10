CategoriesDot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The latest Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show features Dot Net’s Jake Barnett discussing last night’s WWE Smackdown television show. To listen to the episode, click here.

Powell’s POV: Wade and Jake shared their thoughts on the Motor City Machine Guns wining the WWE Tag Team Titles, the Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes “game seven” match with LA Knight as special referee, and more.