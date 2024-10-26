NXT Level Up results (10/25): O’Connor’s review of Dante Chen and Drake Morreaux vs. Kale Dixon and Uriah Connors, Dion Lennox vs. Mark Coffey, and Tyra Mae Steele vs. Izzi Dame

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John O’Connor, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@thereal_JOC)

NXT: Level Up (Episode 141)

Taped in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed October 25, 2024 on Peacock/WWE Network

Mark Coffey made his way to the ring as the broadcast team of Blake Howard and Byron Saxton welcomed us to the show…

1. Dion Lennox vs. Mark Coffey. Both men attempted early shoulder blocks to a stalemate until Coffey slapped Lennox which fired up the rookie. After a brief flurry by Lennox, Coffey cut him off and began to work on the arm before drop toe holding Lennox across the bottom rope. Coffey applied a nerve hold to Lennox.

Lennox dropped Coffey before both men exchanged punches. Lennox hit a northern lights suplex for a near fall and looked to finish as the other members of Gallus (Joe Coffey and Wolfgang) rushed to ringside to distract Lennox who walked into the bull hammer forearm from Coffey who picked up the victory.

Mark Coffey defeated Dion Lennox via pinfall in 4:22.

The commentary team hyped Tyra Mae Steele vs. Izzi Dame for after the break…[c]

2. Tyra Mae Steele vs. Izzi Dame. Dame powered Steele into the corner as the opening bell rang but Steele in response took Dame down to the mat and applied a side headlock before powering Dame down to the canvas once more. Steele attempted a move off the ropes but was cut off by Dame who gained control with a backbreaker across the knee for a near fall on Steele.

Dame followed up with the sky high for a close two count and applied a chinlock but Steele rocked Dame with haymakers and snake eyes into the corner. Steele looked to finish, but was stopped by a clothesline from Dame who followed up with a slam to Steele for the win.

Izzi Dame defeated Tyra Mae Steele via pinfall in 5:30.

The commentary team hyped the main event…[c]

3. Dante Chen and Drake Morreaux vs. Kale Dixon and Uriah Connors. Chen and Dixon started the match with Dixon slapping Chen across the back of the head in the early goings before Chen responded with slaps of his own before dropping Dixon to the mat and tagging in Morreaux. Morreaux looked for a slam but Dixon escaped and made the tag to Connors. Connors worked over Morreaux,.

Morreaux was able to tag in Chen but Chen’s momentum was cut short by Connors with an assist from Dixon. Chen eventually made the hot tag to Morreaux who cleaned house on Dixon before turning his attention to Connors, dropping him with a huge chokeslam. Chen back in hit Connors with the roaring chop to the chest with an assist from Morreaux to put this one into the books.

Dante Chen and Drake Morreaux defeated Kale Dixon and Uriah Connors via pinfall in 6:15.

John’s Ramblings: All of matches delivered this week on Level Up and brought the entertainment. It is hard to pick a standout on this edition. At 30 minutes though this is an easy one to recommend for you to watch in its entirety.