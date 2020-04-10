04/10 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: Braun Strowman vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross vs. The Kabuki Warriors for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles, The Forgotten Sons debut coming out of WrestleMania 36

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Braun Strowman vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross vs. The Kabuki Warriors for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles, The Forgotten Sons debut coming out of WrestleMania 36, and more (24:44)…

Click here for the April 10 WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features former ROH TV Champion Shane Taylor discussing how his background prepared him for the world today, his run with Keith Lee, why Kofi Kingston's WWE Championship win was so meaningful, and much more...

