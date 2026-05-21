Tony Khan media call, TNA Impact coverage, ROH on HonorClub, grades for Raw, Smackdown, and Impact, Kota Ibushi, Leva Bates, Elton Prince, Chris Benoit

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Tony Khan will host a media call today at 3CT/4ET to promote Sunday’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view. I will run live notes during the call, and we hope to have the audio available as a free podcast later today.

-TNA Thursday Night Impact was taped last Thursday and Friday in Sacramento, California, at Sacramento Memorial Auditorium. Tonight’s show features Mike Santana vs. Steve Maclin for the TNA World Championship. My Impact review will be available tonight after the show concludes. Our Impact audio reviews are available on Fridays for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The Ring of Honor show will stream tonight on HonorClub at 7CT/8ET.

-John Moore gave last week’s TNA Impact a B grade during my audio review.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with B as the top grade in our post-show poll with 31 percent of the vote. C finished second with 29 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C- grade during my same-night audio review.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the top grade in our post-show poll with 35 percent of the vote. C finished second with 28 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade during my same-night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Kota Ibushi is 44.

-Leva Bates is 43.

-Elton Prince (Lewis Howley) is 29.

-The late Chris Benoit was born on May 21, 1967. He took his own life at age 40 on June 24, 2007, after killing his wife, Nancy, and son Daniel.