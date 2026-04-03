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TNA Impact preview: The card for Thursday’s Rebellion go-home show

April 3, 2026

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following for Thursday’s edition of the TNA Impact television show.

-Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. “The Righteous” Vincent and Dutch in a tables match for the TNA Tag Team Titles

-Elayna Black vs. Myla Grace

Powell’s POV: Rebellion will be held on Saturday, April 11. This episode of Impact was taped on March 28 in New Orleans, Louisiana, at Alario Center. Impact is simulcast on AMC, AMC+, and TNA+ at 8CT/9ET. John Moore’s Impact reviews are typically available late Thursday night or on Friday, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

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