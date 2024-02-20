NXT TV preview: Two title matches set for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are were taped last week for tonight’s edition of NXT on USA Network.
-Lyra Valkyria vs. Shotzi for the NXT Women’s Championship
-Oba Femi vs. Lexis King for the NXT North American Championship
-Roxanne Perez vs. Wren Sinclair
-Josh Briggs vs. Brooks Jensen
-New NXT Tag Team Champions Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin speak
-Carmelo Hayes speaks
Powell’s POV: Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT on Tuesdays at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
Be the first to comment