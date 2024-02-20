NXT TV preview: Two title matches set for tonight’s show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are were taped last week for tonight’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-Lyra Valkyria vs. Shotzi for the NXT Women’s Championship

-Oba Femi vs. Lexis King for the NXT North American Championship

-Roxanne Perez vs. Wren Sinclair

-Josh Briggs vs. Brooks Jensen

-New NXT Tag Team Champions Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin speak

-Carmelo Hayes speaks

