NXT TV live coverage, last week’s NXT TV poll results and grade, Gail Kim, Big Damo, Antonio Inoki, Buddy Rogers

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Tonight’s NXT television show was taped last Tuesday in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show features Lyra Valkyria vs. Shotzi for the NXT Women’s Championship. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Last week’s NXT show finished with a A grade from 63 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. B finished second with 25 percent of the vote each. I gave the show a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Gai Kim is 47 today.

-Big Damo (Damian Mackle) is 39 today. He worked as Killian Dain in NXT.

-The late Antonio Inoki (Kanji Inoki) was born on February 20, 1943. He died at age 79 on October 1, 2022.

-The late Buddy Rogers (Herman Gustav Rohde Jr.) was born on February 20, 1921. He died at age 71 on June 26, 1992 after suffering three strokes.