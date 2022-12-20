Glory Pro Wrestling “December 2 Rizzmember” results: Vetter’s review of Camaro Jackson vs. Kody Lane for the Crown of Glory Title, Nick Aldis vs. Davey Richards, Trish Adora vs. Allie Katch, Moses and Tootie Lynn vs. Mike Outlaw and Rahim De La Suede in a street fight, Rohit Raju, Xavier Walker, and Heather Reckless vs. Mark Wheeler, Jessie V, and Taylor Rising

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Glory Pro Wrestling “December 2 Rizzmember”

Streamed on YouTube

December 18, 2022 in St. Louis, Missouri at South Broadway Athletic Club

The lights are on, the room is well-lit, and I’ll put the crowd at 400-500. It does have a low ceiling with chandeliers in the distance (not over the ring), but my guess is it will limit some high-flying. We do have commentary.

I watched this show on Fite+, and I must admit, it was hard to locate. I had to use the search function to find it, even though it was a brand new event; it was not on the main page. The first match was already underway.

1. Ethan Price defeated Shota in 1:44 shown. Shota is a short Asian man I’ve seen before; this is NOT New Japan’s Shota Umino. This was the pre-show match, and I didn’t see enough here to form an opinion. The main show then got underway.

2. Kenny Alfonso defeated Lucky Ali at 9:24. Ali is really good; he’s the Carolina-based Deadlock Pro champion. Both of these Black men have dreadlocks and good physiques. Ali is the one who reminds me of a young Ron Killings, and he’s the heel here. Ali has the slight height and weight advantage, and he kept Alfonso grounded early on. Alfonso hit a mid-ring modified Sliced Bread for the pin. Good opener.

3. Davey Richards defeated Nick Aldis at 15:02. This should be the main event, so I have a bad feeling of a screwjob finish when it comes on this early; this match is the reason I tuned in for this show. Aldis hit the ring to a nice pop. (Worth noting he competed in New York less than 24 hours ago for HOG Wrestling.) Standing switches and great intensity to open. Richards worked over the wrist and fingers at 3:30. They brawled to the floor, and Aldis’ height and weight advantage is really apparent as they are standing and brawling.

In the ring, Aldis took control. Richards fought off a sunset flip and he hit a double stomp to the chest at 9:00, and they were both down. Richards hit a dragon screw leg whip in the ropes, and Aldis sold the pain in his left knee. He missed a top-rope double stomp, but he immediately applied a Jamie Noble-style Trailer Hitch leg lock, but Aldis reached the ropes at 11:30. Aldis hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall. Richards went to an anklelock, but Aldis escaped. Aldis applied a Texas Cloverleaf, but Richards was able to escape and get a nearfall. Aldis hit a tombstone piledriver at 14:00, then a top-rope elbow drop for a nearfall. Richards got a jackknife rollup for the clean pin. Aldis was livid at having lost.

* Richards got on the mic, but the sound was poor. He asked Aldis to come back in the future, and they shook hands. The fans chanted, “please come back!” My fears of a screwjob finish turned out to be unfounded.

4. Jake Something defeated Jake (Manscout) Manning at 12:26. Manning has appeared on AEW Dark/Elevation in recent weeks, and he’s all comedy, using his Boy Scout manual to learn how to do moves mid-match. Jake Something is obviously much larger and stronger, and he wasn’t amused by Manning’s comedy as Manning ran the ropes back and forth. Manning hit a sunset flip powerbomb into the turnbuckles for a believable nearfall. Jake Something hit a sit-out powerbomb for a believable nearfall, and he was stunned it didn’t get the win. Manning hit a backbreaker over his knee for a nearfall. Jake Something went to the floor and hit Manning with some sort of weapon. In the ring, Jake Something hit a sit-out powerbomb for the pin.

5. Dan the Dad defeated Laynie Luck, Davey Vega and Warhorse in a four-way at 8:33. I hate seeing intergender matches, as Laynie is just not believable as holding her own against these larger men. Dan the Dad got on the mic, but he is hard to comprehend. Dan and Warhorse are tag partners here. Laynie hit a head-scissors takedown on Warhorse early on. Warhorse hit a brainbuster on Vega at 3:30. Laynie hit an enzuigiri and a Death Valley Driver on Dan. Dan and Warhorse hit a Team 3D on Vega, but no one went for the cover.

They got up and traded punches! Dan hit a Flatliner faceplant on Laynie for a nearfall. Vega hit a neckbreaker over his knee on Warhorse, but Warhorse rolled out of the ring. Vega hit a Death Valley Driver on Dan for a nearfall and yelled at the ref after not getting the pin. Dan got an inside cradle to pin Vega. Lots of comedy here involving the managers, and a Santa Claus, at ringside.

* Intermission. Bonus match of Jake Something vs. Ethan Price from a prior show aired. It is the same building, and one could easily be confused thinking this was the same event. It was a tables match. Jake powerbombed him onto a table, but it didn’t break! Jake then set it up in the corner and speared him through it, finally cracking the table.

6. Allie Katch defeated Trish Adora at 12:19. I really like Trish’s look and overall skills. They shook hands before the bell, making it clear we have a babyface matchup. Adora hit a Northern Lights Suplex with a bride for a nearfall at 2:00. Katch did a cartwheel for no apparent reason. Adora tied up the left arm in the ropes and began working it over. Katch hit her butt bump and rolling cannonball in the corner for a nearfall at 6:30, but she was still clutching her arm in pain.

Adora hit another Northern Lights Suplex. She hit a Tower of London-style stunner for a nearfall, then she applied a hammerlock, but Katch reached the ropes at 9:00. Katch scooped up Adora and hit a piledriver out of nowhere for a believable nearfall. Adora hit a delayed German Suplex for a nearfall at 11:30. Katch hit another piledriver for the clean pin. Ok match; I feel like the wrong person won.

7. Rohit Raju, Xavier Walker, and Heather Reckless defeated Mark Wheeler, Jessie V, and Taylor Rising at 14:26. I have noted this before, but Reckless is barely 5’0″ and she just doesn’t look believable against men; she has been on AEW TV several times. Xavier Walker is a tall Black man and the announcer says he’s 6’5″; he reminds me of EJ Nduka. Jessie V appears almost as tall as Walker. Reckless and Rising, who is roughly the same height as Heather, tagged in and they brawled at 2:30; they are both dressed in black with long blonde hair and you could easily confuse them. Rohit’s team stalled on the floor to regroup.

The heels (Raju’s team) began working over Wheeler in their corner. Wheeler has short brown hair, somewhat like Ethan Page or Steve Maclin in size and appearance. The ladies fought some more. Raju and Walker tagged in and helped beat down the tiny Taylor Rising. Jessie V made the hot tag at 10:30 and he cleared the ring. He slammed Reckless onto Raju. He slammed Walker and was fired up. Walker tossed Reckless to V, who caught her and threw her back, then he hit a dropkick on Walker.

Raju and Rising brawled, with Rising hitting a Triple H pedigree and earning a huge pop. She hit a Mafia Kick on Reckless. Wheeler hit a superkick on Walker at 14:00. Reckless hit a low blow on Wheeler; Walker punched Wheeler and got the tainted pin.

8. Mike Outlaw and Rahim De La Suede defeated Moses and Tootie Lynn in a street fight at 19:32. They brawled at the bell, and I know I’ve already written this here, but Tootie is so much smaller it is just absurd to think she can compete with the men. De La Suede has long dreadlocks. Outlaw is tall and thick. They brawled to the floor. In the ring, Tootie unloaded a series of kicks on Rahim. Suddenly, Lynn and Moses headed backstage at 3:00; they re-emerged with a table.

Outlaw and Moses brawled in the ring. Rahim hit a chairshot to Moses’ head at 6:30 and suddenly everyone was down. Rahim brought a ladder into the ring, and he powerbombed Tootie onto the ladder in the corner for a nearfall at 8:30. Ouch. Rahim went for a 450 Splash, but his opponent moved, and he crashed down onto the folded ladder. Also ouch. On the floor, Moses suplexed Outlaw through a table. In the ring, Tootie repeatedly stomped on Rahim, and the crowd cheered her on. Moses and Tootie took turns whipping each other onto Rahim in the corner.

Outlaw got a chair and he beat Tootie with it, and this is uncomfortable to watch. The ref got bumped, too. Outlaw and Tootie came off the top rope and both crashed through a table; the commentator wasn’t sure who got the worst of it. A heel manager at ringside handcuffed Tootie to the bottom rope. Moses hit a German Suplex, then a fisherman’s suplex, on Outlaw, and he applied a Boston Crab. Outlaw hit a low blow uppercut on Moses. Outlaw hit a chairshot to the back on Moses, and Rahim made the cover to pin Moses. This was much longer than it needed to be.

9. Camaro Jackson defeated Kody Lane to retain the Crown of Glory Title at 17:41. Jackson is a short, ripped Black man, somewhat like Jonathan Gresham. I’ve written this before, but Lane reminds me of a flamboyant Juice Robinson with his long curly hair and beard; he’s definitely a rising indy star. An intense lock up to start, and Kody couldn’t knock him down with shoulder tackles. Camaro hit a powerslam at 3:00. Kody worked the left arm and was in control of much of the action.

Camaro hit a Pounce at 10:30, and they were both down. Camaro hit a Stinger Splash and a Bulldog Powerslam. He hit a spinebuster for a nearfall. Kody fired back with a slingshot senton for a nearfall at 13:00. Kody set up for a JayDriller/butterfly piledriver, but Camaro fought out of it. Kody hit a springboard moonsault. They fought on the floor and Kody hit a low blow. In the ring, he nailed the JayDriller for a believable nearfall at 16:00, and he couldn’t believe he didn’t get the pin. Camaro hit a uranage out of the corner and he was fired up. He nailed a release powerbomb, then a decapitating clothesline for the pin. Good match.

Final Thoughts: The excellent mat work of Aldis-Richards earns best match. That was a really good main event, and Camaro is just a powerhouse, and I’ll give that second place. Alfonso-Ali was a solid, shorter match, and I’ll go with that for third best.

There are some interesting up-and-comers here, too. Just on size along, Xavier Walker is going to get noticed. He’s tall and in great shape. Jessie V and Mark Wheeler also appear promising, as does Rahim de la Suede.

As good as those top three matches were, the rest of the show was tough to watch. If I had a wrestler as big and good as Jake Something… if I’m booking the show, I don’t put him in a comedy match early in the night. And, wow, we had three intergender matches on one show. I didn’t mind an intergender match like Mike Bailey vs. Masha Slamovich, as they are relatively the same height, and Masha has some muscle mass, so she looks somewhat believable. But this particular show had three matches where smaller women were trying to stand toe-to-toe with men who just towered over them. In the six-person tag, it made sense when Rising and Reckless brawled, but it became uncomfortable to watch these two massive men work over the tiny Taylor Rising. Likewise, Tootie Lynn just isn’t believable against these big male opponents.

The other disappointment is the mic work was nearly inaudible. This is a decent roster, and I think they have been matches that can come from this core. But for me, watching larger men beat down smaller women, in one match after another, took away from my enjoyment of the show. The show clocked in at three hours.