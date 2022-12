CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s WWE Tribute to the Troops delivered 612,000 viewers for Fox, according to according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The one-hour special produced a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

Powell’s POV: Although the numbers were down compared to last year when the show had an NFL lead-in, these strike me as solid numbers for a show that had a Saturday afternoon time slot.