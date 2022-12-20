WWE Raw rating for the final live edition of 2022

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.705 million viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was up from last week’s 1.472 million average. Raw delivered a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.37 rating.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Monday’s Raw averaged 1.781 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.767 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.568 million viewers. The three hours of Raw finished seventh, sixth, and ninth respectively in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings. The December 20, 2021 edition of Raw delivered 1.553 million viewers and a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic.