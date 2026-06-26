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WWE Smackdown preview: The Night of Champions go-home show 

June 26, 2026

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events were taped on Tuesday for tonight’s WWE Smackdown.

-WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Gunther, and Sami Zayn meet before their title match at Night of Champions

-Women’s U.S. Champion Tiffany Stratton and Alexa Bliss vs. B-Fab and Michin

-AAA Cruiserweight Champion Rey Fenix vs. Nathan Frazer

-Jade Cargill vs. Chelsea Green

-Paige vs. Jacy Jayne

-Giulia vs. Kiana James

-U.S. Champion Trick Williams and Ricky Saints meet face-to-face before their match at Night of Champions

-Danhausen and Matt Cardona vs. “Los Garza” Angel and Berto

Powell’s POV: Smackdown was taped on Tuesday in London, England, at the 02 Arena. This will be the last three-hour Smackdown before the show reverts to being a two-hour show for the rest of the year. Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs Fridays on USA Network (and Netflix internationally) at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

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