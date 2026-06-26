TNA Impact results (6/25): Moore’s review of the Mike Santana and Nic Nemeth Slammiversary World Title Summit, Cedric Alexander, Frankie Kazarian, and Mr. Elegance vs. Leon Slater, Fabian Aichner, and KC Navarro

CategoriesImpact TV Reviews MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

TNA Thursday Night Impact (Episode 1,145)

Taped June 6-7, 2026, in Denver, Colorado, at National Western Center

Simulcast June 25, 2026, on AMC, AMC+, and TNA+

Highlights from last week’s Thursday Night Impact aired… Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt were on commentary. McKenzie Mitchell was the ring announcer…

The Broken Hardys made their entrance. Matt talked about how Broken Matt and Brother Nero have been reborn. He said the Wicked Garden broke their bodies, shredded their skin, scarred their souls, and even poisoned them. Jeff confirmed that he was poisoned. Matt said they needed The Righteous to help them evolve and ascend.

Matt said that The Righteous caused Broken Matt and Brother Nero Version 1 to be faded away and made obsolete. Matt said they will become tag team champions again on Sunday. Matt was cut off by Vincent and Dutch making their entrance. Vincent said that their matches together gave the people every version of The Hardys. Dutch said the Righteous are the reason Matt and Jeff were standing there.

Matt said Dutch doesn’t know how insidious the things the Righteous awoke are. Brian Myers and Bear Bronson made their entrance to talk trash to both tag teams in the ring. Matt said that they will take the tag titles back. Myers asked how? Matt said “delete” and then started a brawl. The Hardys dumped both teams to ringside and dragged a ladder to the ring. The segment ended with the heels at ringside, Matt on the apron, and Jeff on the top of the ladder…

John’s Thoughts: An okay segment, but very cookie-cutter in terms of following the usual formula of promos and interruptions. There’s no real heat in this upcoming ladder match. They shoehorned The System in this match (and they’re the champs too). They made it seem like the Broken Hardys were gone, and they just double back like nothing happened? Matt is usually WAY more creative than that (I’ll give him the benefit of the doubt, though, due to the short turnaround between their Wicked Garden and Slammiversary). As much as I dislike the Willow character, I would have had them come back as Willow and Matt Hardy Version 1. Version 1 would have been great for nostalgia, especially if Matt could “slap a [tomato]!”.

The SUIT Daria Rae met up with Order 4. She talked about being mad about Santino causing chaos. She said she was rewarding Skyler and Hotch by putting them in the tag title match at Slammiversary, due to their good behavior. Daria left. Mustafa Ali said he always liked her more than Santino anyway…

The Personal Concierge walked out and announced that Ash by Elegance is having her first singles match in 304 days. He said the fans better not call her a mark. Ash made her entrance with Heather, and M. Mara Sade made her entrance. Indi Hartwell joined the commentary team for the match. Tom Hannifan noted that M and Heather haven’t defended the tag team titles in 4 months…

John’s Thoughts: Ooof. Hannifan with the counterproductive lampshading. Four months. Not that I cared much about the tag team titles at the moment, but I’ve been pointing out for months how The Elegance Brand has been wasted in guest-wrestler or network tie-in segments.

1. Ash by Elegance (w/M, Heather, The Personal Concierge) vs. Mara Sade. Ash quickly threw a fit and grabbed a mic. She kept complaining about not being a mark. She said she requires another mental health break. Ash ran away, asking M to replace her.

Ash by Elegance vs. Mara Sade didn’t happen.

Elayna Black made her entrance to watch this “match” from the stage. A bell didn’t even ring, yet they’re working this like an actual match…

1. M by Elegance vs. Mara Sade. Mara dumped M to ringside and got chopped. Mara beat up M back in the ring. Mara hit M with a Missile Dropkick from the steel steps. Heather distracted Mara, which allowed M to hit Mara with a Tower of London for a two count. M worked on Mara with methodical offense. Mara recovered and rallied back.

Heather tried to get involved, but Indi took her out at ringside. Mara hit M with a Tornado DDT. Elayna knocked Mara into a Tree of Woe for the DQ. Ugh.

Mara Sade defeated M by Elegance via DQ in about 3:10.

Indi attacked Elayna afterwards. Heather and M recovered and gave the heels the numbers advantage. Rosemary and Allie ran out to dump the heels to ringside…

John’s Rant: TNA! TNA! Is the theme of this year’s Slammiversary an ode to the “LOLTNA!” moments? I said it at the beginning of these tapings, it’s like they gave the book back to Jeff Jarrett and Vince Russo or something. Save us, Don Callis and Scott D’Amore! Save us, Billy Corgan? Ugh.

An Eric Young promo aired. He talked about how he’s trying to show Ricky Sosa the truth. He said having a viral video for a month means nothing. He said he has talent and world-class potential. Young said there are unwritten rules enforced in pro wrestling. He said he feels like Sosa is smiling and taking things for granted. Young said he’s testing Sosa. Young said he’s going to make Sosa “understand”…

Hannifan hyped upcoming segments…[c]

AJ Francis got a televised entrance while his local opponent was “already in the ring”…

2. AJ Francis vs. Manny Lemons. AJ no-sold a shove and then hit Manny with a Stinger Splash in the corner. AJ tossed Manny and hit him with the Flop Dolla Tennessee Whiskey. AJ then did Undertaker’s Old School to mock Elijah. Manny dodged a Senton and rallied with clotheslines. AJ came back with a Spear. AJ hit Manny with the Down Payment Chokeslam for the victory.

AJ Francis defeated Manny Lemons via pinfall in 3:14.

Elijah appeared on the big screen to complain about AJ being a fraud. Elijah said he talked to TNA management, and they allowed him to face AJ in a match for his name, image, and likeness. Elijah set the cease and desist letter on fire and said his “walk this way” catchphrase…

Rehwoldt hyped upcoming segments…[c]

John’s Thoughts: This intellectual property feud is very dry, rushed, and quickly fabricated. There was just no storytelling, just storyboarding. What’s ironic is that Elijah changed his name to “Elijah” due to WWE owning his “Elias” Name, Image, and Likeness. That makes this feud less clever, because he can just call himself “Elliot” or something. To find a positive in the segment, I did like jobber match. Manny Lemons is a good jobber name, and AJ Francis looked really good in the squash.

Entrances for the next match took place. Xia Brookside attacked Harley Hudson before the bell. The referee rewarded Xia Brookside for the attack by ringing the bell after Xia asked for it…

3. Xia Brookside vs. Harley Hudson. Hudson recovered and got a few armdrags and a body slam in. Harley slammed Xia to the mat and did pushups off her back. Xia shoved Harley down with double boots. Xia recovered and worked on Harley with methodical offense. After a few minutes, Harley got a rally of clotheslines.

Hudson hit Xia with a Hip Attack and body slam for a nearfall. Xia rolled up Harley for a nearfall. Hudson hit Xia with a discus forearm for a nearfall. Xia avoided Hudson’s leg drop. Xia hit Hudson with a kick and Darkside DDT for the win.

Xia Brookside defeated Harley Hudson via pinfall in 5:54.

Xia beat up Harley after the match. Knockouts Champion Lei Ying Lee walked to the ring and eventually chased Xia to ringside…

John’s Thoughts: I’m going to focus these thoughts on looking at the positives. It was actually a good match with the time given. Harley’s tag partner has been gone for a month or so, so hopefully the new creative team can give her a fresh start. Yes, she still loses, but she’s having competitive matches and looks great. I was there in person when she had that really good match against Tessa Blanchard. They’re down more knockouts. Why not try to elevate her and reward her for putting everyone over? Meanwhile, I will argue that Xia Brookside vs. Lei Ying Lee might be one of the best built feuds heading into Slammiversary, a show with not too many good builds.

It was time for the sponsored TNA Injury Report. Ash by Elegance is “Out” due to being on a mental health break. The TNA Medical Staff was called in during the Mike Santana and Nic Nemeth championship summit being shown later. There will also be medical staff on hand for Slammiversary’s Ultimate X and Ladder matches…

Rehwoldt hyped upcoming segments…[c]

Gia Miller and TNA President Carlos Silva moderated a summit between Mike Santana and Nic Nemeth. Gia handed the floor to Carlos Silva to handle the summit (Oh no! He’s a talking character now!). Silva said he is reminding everyone to be professional so they don’t have to give out fines. He gave Nic the floor.

Nic said Mike has done it all by having a killer year as World Champion. Nic said Mike had one good year compared to Nic’s 23 great years. Nic said he’s sad this good year has to end, and one year is good for a lot of people. Mike said all Nic sees is one year. Mike said he has been fighting his whole life.

Mike said Nic wasn’t there when Mike had to see his mom being abused, when Mike had to identify his dad’s dead body at the morgue, or when Mike was in drug rehab. Mike said the world title is bigger than the ring and pro wrestling. Mike said this title is his life. Mike said he spent his entire life for moments like this. Mike said Nic has his great WrestleManias, Royal Rumbles, and Championships.

Mike said he’ll give Nic his respect. Mike said when TNA needed something, Mike was there. He said he put TNA on his back in the dark times, good times, and celebration times. Mike talked about Nic bouncing all the time. Mike talked about how Nic said he was here for TNA when he ripped his shirt in his debut. Mike said he’s here all the time while Nemeth is doing things like going on overseas indie tours.

Mike said TNA is where he lays his hat, and he’ll continue to do so. Nic said he is here for TNA. He said he goes on tours because being an international superstar is bigger than one good year. Nic said Mike will understand if he gets all that clout. Nic said Mike might even steal a show from him, but that won’t happen yet. Nic joked about Mike wearing sunglasses indoors.

Nic said Mike doesn’t have to see his daughter’s tears through those dark glasses. Nic said that it’s kinda good that Mike’s dad won’t be at Slammiversary to watch Mike fail. Both men got up. Silva asked everyone to relax. Mike asked Silva, “Cash or check?” (regarding fine money). Mike punched Nic to the floor. Ryan showed up to distract Mike. This allowed Nic to get the upper hand and smash Mike’s face into the title belt. Nic and Ryan walked out of the room to end the segment…

John’s Thoughts: Awesome! I was hoping this whole night wouldn’t be a slog, and the show comes through with a great go-home promo exchange between Mike Santana and Nic Nemeth. This was actually very similar to a Summit segment between Nic Nemeth and Josh Alexander from a few years ago. You can always count on Mike Santana to reach into his heart for a money promo. Nic was great on his side, being very condescending and vile. TNA President Carlos Silva did not have to be there, but at least I got a chuckle out of him, so I’ll count that as a minor bonus point.

The commentary team checked in and announced that Mike Santana has been checked in to a local hospital…

Moose and Johnny Dango Curtis made their entrance. Moose explained the rules of his upcoming No Surrender match, where your corner person has to throw in a town. Moose talked about how Eddie betrayed him and JDC in the System, and on Sunday, payback will be a bitch. Eddie and Alisha Edwards made their entrance. Eddie talked about their long travels together. He said it finally hit him in the end, Moose and JDC were a cancer holding them back.

Eddie said he reached in, took out the cancer, and rebuilt the cancer better than before. Eddie said that in his hometown, he’ll end this once and for all. JDC said he knew Eddie Edwards more than anyone in the business. JDC said Eddie is sick in the head. He said Eddie will lose his family, his wife, and his daughter. Alisha took the mic and yelled at JDC not to talk about her daughter.

Alisha said that she’ll give Moose a free shot. Alisha kept begging for a spear. Moose and JDC walked away. Alisha asked if Moose had balls and called him a coward. Moose went for the spear, but JDC held him back. Moose said this will be done on Sunday…

John’s Thoughts: Okay, okay. Solid go-home for the No Surrender match. Having JDC around for the segment enhanced the storyline and gave ethos to the feud, given that Eddie unceremoniously beat up JDC after JDC’s retirement. This segment showed that they REALLY need to give Alisha Edwards the mic. I’ve been saying it since she started as a heel in the first System. Alisha Edwards is a solid babyface, but she’s a killer heel. When you let her say more than “know something”, she can kill it. After Slammiversary, I hope they let Alisha loose as the heel manager of The System, as I think she is hands down one of the most underrated heel talkers this company has.

A Ricky Sosa vs. Eric Young hype package aired… Tom Hannifan ran through upcoming segments…[c] An ad aired for Slammiversary… Entrances for the next match took place…

4. Cedric Alexander, Mr. Elegance (w/The Personal Concierge), and Frankie Kazarian vs. Leon Slater, Fabian Aichner, and KC Navarro. Slater hit Frankie with a Frankendriver and enzuigiri. Aichner and Elegance tagged. Elegance did his fun, wavy pose. Aichner rallied with stiff strikes and a clothesline. KC tagged in and hit Elegance with an axe handle combination. Elegance tagged in Cedric.

Cedric worked on KC with chops. KC took down Frankie and Cedric with kicks. All three heels were dumped to ringside. The face team gave the heels dives at ringside. Cedric slowed things down with a German Suplex on KC. The heels cut the ring in half on KC. KC managed to tag in Slater, who hit Cedric with a spinning heel kick for a nearfall.[c]

Back from break, the heels cut the ring in half on Slater. Slater hit Elegance with a double enzuigiri, but Frankie knocked KC and Aichner off the apron. Slater hit Frankie with a crossbody after tossing the other two aside. Aichner caught the hot tag. Aichner hit Cedric with a senton and a moonsault. Aichner hit Frankie with a Super Final Cut.

Madness ensued. The heels hit KC with slams to give Frankie a two count. The wrestlers took turns alternating strikes. The wrestlers then took turns hitting high-impact holds. Slater hit Elegance with a Swanton 450. Frankie snuck in and got the jackknife pin on Slater.

Frankie Kazarian, Mr. Elegance, and Cedric Alexander defeated Leon Slater, Fabian Aichner, and KC Navarro via pinfall in 13:52 of on-air time.

Nic Nemeth was shown walking backstage heading into break…[c]

John’s Thoughts: At one point in time, TNA ran these X Division spotfests into the ground, but they’ve been good with it in recent memory, where it’s fine to do this nonstop action match every once in a while. I did get a chuckle out of Hannifan constantly not knowing who the legal man was (and you can’t blame him because I don’t think they were following tag rules). Good preview to Ultimate X. The only thing I would have done differently would have been Cedric Alexander pinning Slater, as they’ve been telling the story of Cedric having Slater’s number.

Nic Nemeth made his entrance. He said that due to a disgusting incident backstage, he doesn’t think Mike Santana will ever come back to the wrestling business. Nic said that because Mike can’t come back, Carlos Silva needs to come out to award him the championship. Nic asked Carlos to come out. Instead, Ryan Nemeth crawled to the stage. Tony D’Ange… er… I mean… Mike Santana walked out with a bloody face.

Security and TNA President Carlos Silva ran out to separate Nic and Mike. Daria Rae also ran out. Mike managed to break free but was swarmed by security. Santino Marella ran out to help at this point. Mike Santana posed to the crowd to close the show…

John’s Thoughts: Not only did this segment feel unnecessary, but for some reason, it was the same weird bloody face hospital angle that NXT closed on this week. And TNA taped it first, by the way, but NXT did it better because of the fireball involved. Both were weird and unnecessary, though. I would have gone with a pre-tape because this segment actually took a tiny bit, just a tiny bit, of heat away from the world title match. (I’m only joking about this, but this segment felt like both TNA and WWE were at the go-home segment of their ChatGPT script, and they typed in “world championship go-home” as the prompt, and got the same result.)

After an annoying first hour, I would say the second hour of the show was better. Definitely check out the Santana and Nemeth summit as well as the X Division tag team match. Slammiversary build. Mediocre. I was surprised Slammiversary wasn’t the August PPV this year. To try to be positive, they’ll have a completely new creative team on Sunday, so we can see this as the end of a meh era. Here’s praying for a fresh start. I’ve lived through this cycle many times, so I’m hoping for the best (and hope that I didn’t jinx it for the worse).