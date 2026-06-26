WWE Night of Champions, TNA Slammiversary, AEW Forbidden Door, NXT Great American Bash, WWE Smackdown, and AEW Collision coverage, JJ Dillon, Matt Striker, Mark Jindrak, Jackie Fargo, Buddy Rogers

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Smackdown was taped on Tuesday in London, England, at the 02 Arena. The show features the final push for Saturday’s WWE Night of Champions. Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WWE Night of Champions will be held on Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, at Kingdom Arena. The show features the finals of the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments for world championship matches at SummerSlam. Join me for my live review as the show streams on ESPN Unlimited (and Netflix internationally) starting at 1CT/2ET. My same-day audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Saturday’s AEW Collision television show was taped on Wednesday in Rio Rancho, New Mexico, at Rio Rancho Events Center. The show features the final push for Forbidden Door. Collision will be simulcast on TNT and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. The Forbidden Door countdown special will air after Collision. Don Murphy’s Collision review will be available after the show airs. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews of Collision are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-TNA Slammiversary takes place on Sunday in Boston, Massachusetts, at Agganis Arena. The show is headlined by Mike Santana vs. Nic Nemeth for the TNA World Championship. Join me for my live review starting with basic results of the pre-show at 2CT/3ET, and full coverage of the pay-per-view starting at 3CT/4ET. My same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-AEW Forbidden Door will be held on Sunday in San Jose, California, at SAP Center. The show includes Will Ospreay vs. Swerve Strickland in the Owen Hart Cup men’s tournament final for a shot at the AEW World Championship at All In London. The pre-show starts at 6CT/7ET (I will only be running basic results of the pre-show matches due to my TNA coverage). Join me for my live review of the pay-per-view at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The NXT Great American Bash special will be held on Sunday in Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center. The show features Lola Vice vs. Kendal Grey for the NXT Women’s Championship and Tony D’Angelo vs. Naraku for the NXT Championship. The three-hour show airs live starting at 6CT/7ET on The CW (and Netflix internationally). I will be covering the AEW Forbidden Door pay-per-view, Jake Barnett is on vacation, and Will Pruett and John Moore are both attending the AEW Forbidden Door show. As such, we will not have a live review of the NXT Great American Bash tonight, but Don Murphy’s review will be available afterward. My audio review will be available either late Sunday night or on Monday morning.

We are looking for reports from all of the weekend events. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

Birthdays and Notables

-JJ Dillon (James Morrison) is 84.

-Matt Striker (Matthew Kaye) is 52.

-Mark Jindrak is 48.

-The late Jackie Fargo (Henry Faggart) was born on June 26, 1930. He died of heart failure on June 24, 2013, at age 82.

-Buddy Rogers (Herman Rohde Jr.) died on June 26, 1992, at age 71.