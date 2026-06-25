Wrestling Open “Episode 234” results (6/25): Vetter’s review of Dustin Waller vs. Joseph Alexander, Danny Miles vs. Brian Morris with no countouts, Oxx Adams vs. Jake Gray, TK O’Ryan vs. Bobby Casale

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Wrestling Open “Episode 234”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

June 25, 2026, in Worcester, Massachusetts, at The White Eagle

The lighting is good, and it’s easy to see. The crowd was maybe 125; it always grows significantly as the show goes on. Dustin Waller, Bobby Casale, and referee Scott Robinson provided commentary.

1. Bobby Casale vs. TK O’Ryan in a spotlight match. I’m always glad to see indy vet TK, but the spotlight match really should be saved for a young up-and-comer. Waller and Robinson provided commentary for this one. Bobby hit several gutwrench suplexes and some punches to the gut. Bobby hit a delayed suplex for a nearfall at 1:30. O’Ryan hit some punches, and he choked Bobby in the ropes. Casale fired up and hit some stiff roundhouse kicks to the chest, then an Angle Slam at 3:30. He nailed a Dominator swinging faceplant off his shoulder for the pin. Solid. Bobby gets a big win heading into his title match on Monday.

Bobby Casale defeated TK O’Ryan at 3:51.

2. Oxx Adams vs. “Handyman” Jake Gray. Just seconds in, Oxx had Gray in a Torture Rack! He dropped him on the turnbuckles, too. Oxx threw him lawn dart-style onto the top turnbuckle! Ouch! He nailed a delayed vertical suplex for a nearfall at 2:30. Jake tried a sleeper, then hit a shotgun dropkick. However, Oxx wouldn’t budge on an Irish Whip attempt. They went to the floor, and seven-footer Oxx slapped Gray across his face with those bear paws. Gray got back into the ring, but Oxx couldn’t make it back in! The ref counted out Oxx!

“Handyman” Jake Gray defeated Oxx Adams via count-out at 4:59.

* By winning this match, Jake Gray gets a match next week against Brett Ryan Gosselin!

* Casale joined Robinson on commentary. (No Crockett tonight.)

3. Kylon King vs. Jermaine Marbury (w/Benny the Basketball). Jermaine wore his Raptors-themed gear again. (How much is he spending on gear? It has to be a lot!) Kylon put on his own goggles, and he knocked Marbury down with a shoulder tackle. They traded fast reversals, and Kylon tied him up on the mat. Marbury hit a splash to the mat at 2:30. Marbury hit a DDT. Kylon nailed a Dragon Suplex at 4:00.

King hit a spinebuster for a nearfall. He missed a senton, and Marbury got a rollup for a nearfall at 6:30. Jermaine hit a back suplex, and they were both down. Jermaine ‘dunked’ Kylon’s head to the mat. He “broke Kylon’s ankles” on his side-steps and hit a Canadian Destroyer for a nearfall at 8:00. Kylon grabbed him, hit a Gotch-style piledriver, and scored the pin. Good action; Jermaine does a great job with this gimmick.

Kylon King defeated Jermaine Marbury (w/Benny the Basketball) at 8:45.

4. Ichiban vs. Devin Reno. I’ve seen the bald, muscular Reno before, and I’m pretty sure he’s a West Coast-based talent. We had a “Who’s that guy?” then “bald!” chants at Reno. Robinson just noted that Reno is from Scottsdale, Ariz. (So what’s he doing here?) They stalled a bit before finally locking up at 1:30. Reno hit a Norman Smiley-style swinging bodyslam and stomped on Ichiban, who fired back with a springboard crossbody block. Devin hit a backbreaker over his shoulder for a nearfall at 4:30.

Devin hit a series of knee drops on the lower back and kept Ichiban grounded. He choked Ichiban in the ropes and was in charge. Reno hit a suplex at 6:00, and Ichiban was selling the pain in his lower back. Ichiban hit a huracanrana, and he set up for a 619, but Reno cut him off. Ichiban hit a stunner. He nailed a 619 and his Ichiban Kai (leaping Flatliner) for the pin. Good action but the winner was never in doubt.

Ichiban defeated Devin Reno at 9:30.

5. Kylie Alexa vs. Lauren St. James. I presume Lauren still has fewer than 20 total matches under her belt; she got injured in her very first match and only recently returned to action. Both are perhaps 5’2″. Alexa backed her into a corner and slapped her in the face! So, Lauren did the same. Lauren hit a basement dropkick to the face for a nearfall at 1:30. Kylie hit a release German Suplex, and she choked St. James in the ropes.

Kylie laid in some forearm strikes. Lauren hit some chops. Kylie hit a Cave-In stomp to the chest for a nearfall. Lauren hit a hard clothesline at 4:00 and they were both down. She hit some hard back elbows and removed her elbow pad, then hit a running bulldog for a nearfall at 5:30. Kylie suplexed her into the turnbuckles and hit her running basement dropkick into the corner for the pin. Decent; again, the winner was never in doubt.

Kylie Alexa defeated Lauren St. James at 6:05.

* Kylie got on the mic and told the crowd to shut up, especially the ones who cheer for her. “We’re not friends. I don’t need your approval,” she said.

* A video aired of the feud between TJ Crawford and Brad Hollister. Those two will have their long-awaited match next week! But tonight, it’s a contract signing! TJ came out first. Brad came out in his wrestling gear, but TJ wore his street clothes. Ring announcer Rich Palladino said they have agreed to “no physicality” tonight. TJ got on the mic and said, “It didn’t have to be this way.” Hollister taunted TJ and told him that he always knew Crawford would turn on him. Brad told TJ that he’s going to send him “back to the spotlight matches where you belong.” They both signed the deal. A guy named Richard Adonis attacked Brad Hollister!

6. Brad Hollister vs. Richard Adonis. Richard stomped on Brad. He has dark black hair and a tremendous physique; I don’t recall seeing him before. Adonis hit a double underhook suplex and tied up Hollister’s left arm. Brad hit a big back-body drop, but he missed a buttbump in the corner. Adonis hit a stunner, mounted Brad, and hit more punches. He missed a second-rope moonsault. Brad hit a German Suplex at 3:30 and a splash into the corner. He hit the buttbump and a hard powerbomb, then a Jackhammer for the pin. Good for the time given.

Brad Hollister defeated Richard Adonis at 4:09.

7. “Wonderboy” Brian Morris vs. Danny Miles. Morris came out first with his tag title belt over his shoulder. No Steven Stetson tonight. Danny hit a shotgun dropkick at the bell! He applied an ankle lock, but Brian immediately got to the ropes, and he rolled to the floor to stall and regroup. Miles hit a plancha onto him, and they brawled on the floor. Back in the ring, Miles hit a leg lariat to the jaw at 2:00. Morris hit a dropkick in the corner as Miles was upside down, and he took control and choked Danny in the ropes.

They went back to the floor at 5:00 and brawled some more. Morris jawed at Bobby Casale, who was still on commentary. Morris finally threw Miles back into the ring at 9:30. However, Miles applied an ankle lock. Morris hit a leaping DDT for a nearfall. Miles hit a German Suplex and a hard clothesline for a believable nearfall at 11:30. He hit a chokeslam for a nearfall and went back to the ankle lock in the center of the ring. Morris got a rollup with his hand on the ropes but the ref saw it. Miles immediately got a clean rollup for the pin.

Danny Miles defeated “Wonderboy” Brian Morris at 12:58.

8. Dustin Waller vs. Joseph “A-Game” Alexander. They traded forearm strikes in the first minute until A-Game dropped Waller. A-Game backed Dustin into a corner and hit some punches to the ribs. Dustin rolled to the floor at 2:00 to regroup. Back in the ring, A-Game hit a clothesline. Dustin slipped coming off the ropes and sold an ankle injury. A-Game grabbed him and hit a German Suplex. Waller snapped him throat-first on the top rope and hit a springboard clothesline.

Waller hit a DDT for a nearfall at 5:00, and he applied a rear-naked choke on the mat. Dustin went for a Lethal Injection, but A-Game caught him and hit a Blue Thunder Bomb, then a flying forearm in the corner at 7:00. Alexander went for a Go To Sleep, but Dustin blocked it, and Waller hit a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall at 9:00, and they were both down. A-Game hit an enzuigiri. Waller hit a running Shooting Star Press for a nearfall. A-Game avoided a Mamba Splash, and this time he hit the Go to Sleep knee strike for a nearfall at 11:00.

This has been really good. A-Game set up for his running knee, but Waller saw it and ducked to the floor and called for a time-out. They traded chops on the ring apron. Dustin hit a superkick and an enzuigiri. A-Game hit a second-rope German Suplex for a nearfall at 13:00. They traded forearm strikes while on their knees. Dustin hit a superkick. He nailed a Lethal Injection but only got a one-count! A-Game nailed a running knee. Waller nailed a double-underhook DDT for the pin. Really good action.

Dustin Waller defeated Joseph “A-Game” Alexander at 17:04.

* Sammy Diaz ran in and superkicked Waller. He grabbed a chair, but Dustin scampered off.

Final Thoughts: Over the past six months, Waller has stepped up his game. He’s moved into the upper echelon of indy workers. No one who has seen his 2026 matches should be surprised at how entertaining that main event was. It’s good to see A-Game back; he recently said he moved out of the New England area, so his visits are now sporadic. Easily the match of the night, as nothing else came close. Kylon vs. Marbury takes second place. The Hollister-Crawford contract signing stuff really worked for me, too.

Nothing else really jumped out, but nothing was bad, either. I figured Jake Gray was winning, so he could get the payoff on the stipulation that he now faces BRG. So, I’m pleased that Gray won via count-out. Oxx is too big and too good to lose on a fluke rollup or some other means. He’s a guy you need to protect from eating pins. This result worked for me. I watched this live; it should be posted on IWTV by Friday morning.