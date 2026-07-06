Wrestling Open RI “Episode 57” results (7/6): Vetter’s review of Max Caster vs. Bobby Orlando, Oxx Adams vs. Dutch, Liviyah vs. Sloane Jacobs,

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Wrestling Open RI “Episode 57”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

July 6, 2026, in Cranston, Rhode Island, at Rhodes On The Pawtuxet

The venue is an attractive two-story, white ballroom, and the lighting is really good. The crowd was perhaps 150; they draw steady numbers weekly. Paul Crockett, Nick Battee, Dustin Waller, Drew Cordeiro, and Ref Scott Robinson provided commentary.

1. Devin Reno vs. Shawn Knyte in a spotlight match. Waller and Ref Robinson provided commentary. Reno, the bald vet from Arizona, is back for a third straight week. Waller belittled fans for chanting “bald!” at Reno, saying he’s sure Devin is aware of that. Reno and Knyte traded standing switches and mat reversals. Knyte hit an enzuigiri. Reno hit some knee drops to the lower back and kept Knyte grounded. Shawn fired up and hit some blows and a headscissors takedown at 4:30, then a dropkick. He hit a springboard flying back elbow. Reno grabbed him and hit a twisting suplex for the pin. Decent.

Devin Reno defeated Shawn Knyte at 5:14.

* Battee and Crockett took over on commentary for the main show. Nick Battee has a real gift as a heel commentator.

2. Sammy Diaz vs. Vinny “VSK” Scalice. They immediately traded punches, and Sammy hit a dropkick. They traded punches while on the apron, and Vinny dropped him back-first on the apron at 2:00. VSK got a nearfall in the ring. Sammy set up for a Styles Clash, but Scalice escaped and hit a headscissors and a dropkick at 3:30. Vinny missed a slingshot senton. Seconds later, he hit the move for a nearfall at 5:30, and he kept Sammy tied up on the mat.

Sammy hit an enzuigiri to the back of the head in the corner. He trapped Vinny’s head in the corner and kicked him in the face. He nailed the Styles Clash for a believable nearfall at 7:00! Vinny got a rollup with a handful of tights, then a backbreaker over his knee, then a neckbreaker over his knee, for a nearfall. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Sammy hit a superkick. Vinny nailed a mid-ring Spanish Fly for a nearfall, then a powerbomb for a nearfall. However, Sammy rolled him up for the flash pin! That was a really good exchange.

Sammy Diaz defeated Vinny “VSK” Scalice at 8:57.

3. Rain Conway vs. Jermaine Marbury (w/Benny the Basketball). Rain emerged and was immediately booed. He’s got that dawg in him! Marbury is wearing his Raptors-themed gear again. Basic reversals early on as Battee fumed about a recent loss to Marbury. Rain tried the Eurostep, but Jermaine wasn’t tricked, and Jermaine ‘dribbled’ Rain’s head on the mat. Rain hit a spinebuster for a nearfall at 2:30. Rain hit a back suplex, and he kept Jermaine grounded in a headlock. Benny got the crowd chanting, “Defense!” Marbury hit a clothesline at 5:00, then the Eurostep Stunner. Jermaine hit another stunner for the pin. Solid.

Jermaine Marbury defeated Rain Conway at 5:47.

* Battee stood up from the commentary table, and he jawed at Marbury. He vowed he would change Marbury’s world.

* Bobby Casale spoke to the camera. The crowd chanted at him, “Leave the Ranch!” He said he’d made a decision! However, Devin Reno walked up and confronted him, wondering why Bobby “is talking about his feelings.” They agreed to have a match next week. Bobby said, “I’m going to knock your bald ass out!”

* Crockett sounded annoyed that Battee returned to the booth.

4. Liviyah vs. Sloane Jacobs. No angel wings for Sloane. She was in full heel mode as she got on the mic and ripped into Liviyah. Sloane pie-faced her, then rolled to the floor and did some jumping jacks. Liviyah hit a baseball slide dropkick to the floor, and they brawled at ringside. In the ring, Sloane grabbed Liv’s ankle and pulled her from the ropes to the mat. Sloane hit a second-rope elbow drop and got a nearfall at 2:00. She planted her foot in Liviyah’s throat and was in charge.

Sloane hit more elbow drops and got a nearfall. Sloane crawled on the mat over to Liviyah … and slapped her in the face! Liviyah fired up and hit some forearm strikes, then a sit-out powerbomb, and they were both down at 4:30. Liv hit a second-rope missile dropkick. Sloane dropped her throat-first on the ropes, then hit a Magic Screw twisting neckbreaker off the ropes for a nearfall. Liviyah hit a running boot in the corner, a second-rope superplex, and her DDT for the pin! Good match, and that’s a statement win for Liv.

Liviyah defeated Sloane Jacobs at 6:38.

* The next match was slated to be Dustin Waller vs. Marcus Mathers. Mathers came out first. However, Dustin Waller came out in a suit, and he was holding the folder that contained his “opportunity knocks” contract. He told Mathers that he doesn’t have “a killer instinct.” He turned to the back as if calling someone out. However, Devious Cass slid into the ring from behind Mathers and attacked him!

5. Marcus Mathers vs. Devious Cass (w/Dustin Waller). Cass is a talented teen; these two are both from Philadelphia, and I think I’ve seen them fight each other twice already. Waller reached into the ring and tripped Mathers, allowing Cass to stomp on Marcus and take control. II see that Mathers beat Cass on June 13 in JCW, and I reviewed that one.) Cass applied a sleeper and kept him grounded. Waller shouted at Marcus on the mic, saying Mathers can’t get the job done. Mathers hit a DDT, and they were both down at 5:00.

Mathers hit a clothesline and a big back-body drop. He nailed the mule kick to the jaw for a nearfall. Cass hit a backbreaker over his knee. Marcus hit a dropkick that sent Cass to the floor. Marcus missed a top-rope double stomp, but he hit his Ospreay-style heel hook kick to the jaw. Cass nailed a Poison Rana. He hit a DVD into the corner for a nearfall at 7:30. Marcus rolled him up and bridged up in a Figure Eight for the pin! A creative new finish for him. Good match.

Marcus Mathers defeated Devious Cass at 8:33.

6. Oxx Adams vs. Dutch. Oxx came out first and got on the mic. No sign of Brett Ryan Gosselin. Dutch charged in, and they immediately brawled. They traded shoulder blocks with neither man going down. Dutch clotheslined Oxx to the floor. They brawled at ringside. Oxx slammed him back-first on the apron at 1:00. Back in the ring, Oxx choked him and kept Dutch grounded. Oxx hit a sidewalk slam. The crowd chanted, “Big for nothing!” at Oxx.

Dutch hit a suplex, getting the big man over, at 4:30, and they were both down. Dutch hit a running crossbody block, then a running splash in the corner. They got up and traded LOUD chops. Dutch couldn’t lift Oxx for a piledriver, but he hit a Black Hole Slam at 7:00, and they were both down. They rolled back to the floor and kept trading chops. Ref Gina was counting! They kept brawling and ignored her until she counted them both out. They kept brawling to the back. “They are going to brawl out of the building!” Crockett said.

Oxx Adams vs. Dutch went to a double count-out at 8:09.

* A video aired of the feud leading up to the main event. Max Caster isn’t letting Bobby Orlando use the intro music that Max wrote, and Orlando stole Max’s plaque! Max came out first and got on the mic and proclaimed himself the best wrestler alive, and he said Bobby has been stealing from him by using the intro music that Caster wrote. Bobby came out to silence, without that music.

* For the third straight week, promoter Drew “Denver Colorado” Cordeiro joined commentary for the main event.

7. Bobby Orlando vs. Max Caster. The stipulation is that Bobby gets the intro music back if he wins. Bobby got on the mic and said he picked a “no disqualification” stipulation. He dove through the ropes onto Max. They briefly brawled on the floor, and Max threw Bobby face-first into a ring post at 1:30. Max fought a nine-year-old boy over Orlando’s stupid stuffed goat. In the ring, they traded punches. Max slammed Bobby back-first across an open chair for a nearfall at 4:00. Max tied him in a top hammerlock, but Bobby reached the ropes. That didn’t break the hold, though!

Max stomped on the left elbow and got a nearfall at 6:00. Max got a thick chain, maybe two to three feet long, and he whipped Orlando with it. Bobby slammed him and got a nearfall at 8:30. Max swung a chair, but it ricocheted off the ropes and into his own face. Bobby grabbed the chair and repeatedly struck Max across the back. Max popped him up and hit a low-blow punt kick for a nearfall at 10:30. Crockett reminded us that it is legal in this match. Max put his chain around Bobby’s neck and choked him.

Bobby got the chain, wrapped it around his fist, nailed a punch, and got a nearfall. Max went for the top-rope elbow drop, but Bobby got a chair up to block it. Bobby hit the Athena-style flying stunner off the ropes, then he wrapped the chain through Max’s mouth and cranked back on Max’s head until Caster tapped out. Solid brawl. The crowd chanted, “Play his music!” Bobby ordered the deejay to play it.

Bobby Orlando defeated Max Caster at 13:06.

Final Thoughts: These shows, coming in at just under two hours, just fly by. I really thought the Diaz-VSK opener was really sharp and best of the night. I’ll go with Mathers-Cass for second, ahead of Liviyah-Sloane — that was a really good women’s match for the time given. The main event was a good, clean brawl — no blood or gross weapons. Heck, no doors or tables — but there was absolutely no mystery over who was winning. Bobby was getting revenge and getting his music back. It was the right booking, though.

Oxx-Dutch was a good brawl that decided nothing, and we’ll see what stipulation will be needed for an eventual follow-up match. I’ll reiterate that Battee does a great job on heel commentary, and I love when someone steps up to help Crockett so he isn’t solo in the booth. The roster here is so deep already, but I’d love to see teenager Cass be added to the mix every week. If I had a complaint, it’s that I have zero interest in seeing Devin Reno, but I hope Casale goes over strong next week to add to his resume. I watched this live; it should be posted on IWTV by Tuesday morning.