NXT TV preview: NXT North American Title match set for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Myles Borne vs. Kam Hendrix for the NXT North American Championship

-Shiloh Hill vs. Tristan Angels

-Lizzy Rain vs. Izzi Dame

-“OTM” Bronco Nima and Lucien Price vs. two members of BirthRight

-Cruz Montana (f/k/a Mike Santana) speaks

Powell’s POV: If Borne retains his title, then he and Tavion Heights will challenge Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes for the NXT Tag Team Titles next week. The August 4 episode will also feature Kendal Grey vs. Lola Vice in an NXT Underground match for the NXT Women’s Championship.

Tonight’s NXT television show will be live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Join John Moore for his NXT live reviews as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW (and Netflix internationally) at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).