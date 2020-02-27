WWE Super ShowDown live coverage, NXT UK’s earlier start time, Dot Net Weekly delayed, WWE Raw poll results, NXT weekend (reports needed)

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Super ShowDown will be held this morning in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at Mohammed Abdu Arena. The show is headlined by “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Goldberg for the WWE Universal Championship, and Brock Lesnar vs. Ricochet for the WWE Championship. Join me for live coverage beginning with the needlessly long one-hour Kickoff Show at 10CT/11ET, and the main show at 11CT/12ET. My audio review will be available for members afterward.

-NXT UK streams this morning on WWE Network at 9CT/10ET. The show includes Kay Lee Ray vs. Toni Storm in an I Quit match. Haydn Gleed’s written review and audio review should be available later today.

-This week’s Dot Net Weekly audio show will be available on Friday due to the WWE Super ShowDown event. Jake Barnett and I will discussing all the news of the week and previewing the AEW Revolution pay-per-view. Join us on the ad-free version of the website by signing up for membership today via the Dot Net Members’ Signup Page.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received a C grade majority vote with 30 percent from the voters in our weekly post show poll. B finished second with 23 percent of the vote, while D finished a close third with 20 percent of the vote. I gave show a C grade.

-We are looking for reports from the NXT live events listed below. If you are going to one of these events or another upcoming show and want to help by sending in a report, contact me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-NXT is in Largo, Florida at Minnreg Hall on Friday with the local crew.

-NXT is in Jacksonville, Florida at Maxwell Snyder Armory on Saturday with the local crew.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Richard Holliday discussing The Dynasty faction in MLW, MJF's departure, the addition of Gino Medina, training under Paul Roma, and much more. Check out MLW Fusion Saturdays on beIN Sports and on the MLW YouTube Page...

