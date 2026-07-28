WWE SummerSlam lineup: The updated cards for this weekend’s stadium show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches for the SummerSlam event that will be held on Saturday and Sunday in Minneapolis, Minnesota, at U.S. Bank Stadium.

WWE SummerSlam Night One (Saturday)

-CM Punk vs. Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship

-Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi in a Hell in a Cell match

-Liv Morgan vs. Iyo Sky for the Women’s World Championship

-Gunther vs. Nick Aldis

-LA Knight, Solo Sikoa, and Royce Keys vs. Jacob Fatu, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso in a six-man tag team match

-“Fatal Influence” Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Lainey Reid vs. Brie Bella, Nikki Bella, and Paige in a six-woman tag

WWE SummerSlam Night Two (Sunday)

-Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship

-Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill vs. Chelsea Green vs. Charlotte Flair vs. one wrestler TBD in a five-way ladder match to become the Interim WWE Women’s Champion

-Penta vs. Chad Gable for the Intercontinental Title

-Trick Williams vs. Baron Corbin for the U.S. Championship

-Sami Zayn vs. Finn Balor to become No. 1 contender to the WWE Championship

-Danhausen vs. Dominik Mysterio in a “Human Monies on a Pole” match

Powell’s POV: WWE added the stipulation to the Danhausen vs. Dom match during Monday’s Raw. Giulia will face Lash Legend on Smackdown in the final ladder match qualifier. Darius Rucker will perform the national anthem on Sunday. There will be a three-hour pre-show each day starting at 2CT/3ET. There’s no mention yet of any matches being simulcast on ESPN television. Join me for my live review of both nights of SummerSlam on ESPN Unlimited at 5CT/6ET. Jake Barnett and I will co-host same-night audio reviews each night for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).