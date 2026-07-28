NXT TV, Dark Side of the Ring, last week’s NXT grade, Jake Barnett, Nick Jackson, Noam Dar, Sammy Guevara, Karl Gotch

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT will be live tonight from Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center. The show features Myles Borne vs. Kam Hendrix for the NXT North American Championship. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Tonight’s Dark Side of the Ring focuses on “Big Boss Man” Ray Traylor. The new episode airs on Vice TV at 8CT/9ET.

We are looking for reports of the tapings or dark matches held before NXT at the WWE Performance Center. If you are going tonight or to a future show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-John Moore gave last week’s NXT television show a B+ grade during his same-night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Happy birthday to Dot Net co-senior staffer Jake Barnett.

-Nick Jackson (Nick Massie) of the Young Bucks is 37.

-Noam Dar is 33 today.

-Sammy Guevara turned 33 today.

-Karl Gotch (Karl Istaz) died on July 28, 2007, at age 82.