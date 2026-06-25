NXT TV rating: How did the Great American Bash go-home show perform against the NBA Draft?

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 688,000 viewers for The CW network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The viewership count was up from last week’s 610,000 viewership average.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demo, up from last week’s 0.09 rating. Good numbers for NXT despite being opposed by a FIFA World Cup game that averaged 6.778 million viewers for Fox. One year earlier, the June 24, 2025, NXT on The CW averaged 660,000 viewers and a 0.16 rating.