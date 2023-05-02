NXT TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-Wes Lee vs. Drew Gulak for the NXT North American Championship

-Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn vs. Kayden Carter and Katana Chance for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles

-Gigi Dolin vs. Jacy Jayne

-Joe Gacy vs. Joe Coffey

-Dragon Lee vs. JD McDonagh

-Dani Palmer makes her NXT in-ring debut

-Axiom vs. Scrypts

Powell's POV: The women's tag team title match became even more interesting now that both teams have been drafted to the main roster. Will there be another team added? If Gacy wins, The Dyad will get a shot at the NXT Tag Team Titles. If Coffey wins, The Dyad won't be allowed to challenge for the tag titles as long as they are held by Gallus. NXT will be live from the WWE Performance Center.