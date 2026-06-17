AEW Forbidden Door lineup: The card for next Sunday’s pay-per-view event

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW Forbidden Door pay-per-view event that will be held on Sunday, June 28, in San Jose, California, at SAP Center.

-Will Ospreay vs. Swerve Strickland in the men’s Owen Hart Cup tournament final for a shot at the AEW World Championship at All In

-The women’s Owen Hart Cup tournament final for a shot at the AEW Women’s Championship at All In

-Thekla vs. Starlight Kid for the AEW Women’s Championship

-MJF, Kevin Knight, and four wrestlers TBA vs. Mark Briscoe and five wrestlers TBA in a six-on-six cage match (Briscoe gets a shot at the AEW World Championship if his team wins)

-Kenny Omega vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

Powell’s POV: The women’s Owen Hart Cup tournament semifinals feature Mercedes Mone vs. Hazuki and Athena vs. Maya World. The winners of the men’s and women’s Owen Hart Cup tournaments will earn world championship matches at the AEW All In pay-per-view on August 30 in London, England, at Wembley Stadium. AEW pay-per-view events are priced at $49.99 (or $39.99 via HBO Max). Join me for my live review of Forbidden Door starting with the main card (I’ll probably still be covering the TNA Slammiversary pay-per-view or doing the audio review during the Forbidden Door pre-show). Jake Barnett will be on vacation, and Will Pruett and John Moore are attending this show, so I will fly solo with a Forbidden Door audio review that will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).