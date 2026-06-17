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Sami Callihan departs TNA

June 17, 2026

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Sami Callihan announced his departure from TNA on Wednesday. “Thought I was getting called today to be offered a position in creative… nope,” Callihan wrote on Twitter X. “I’ve parted ways with TNA. Oh well… onward to the next adventure. Check out my company @PWRevolver.

Powell’s POV: Callihan started with TNA in late 2017. He left in 2023 and returned the following year. His last match was in August, 2025, and he’s continued to work as a producer for the company. Listen to the man. Check out the two most recent Wrestling Revolver shows for free via the @PWRevolver on YouTube Channel.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)

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