“The Duke of Dorchester” Pete Doherty dead at age 81

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Longtime pro wrestler Pete Doherty died on Tuesday at age 81. The news was shared by Cauliflower Alley Club social media page, which did not list the cause of death.

Powell’s POV: Doherty is best known for his work as an enhancement wrestler on WWF television. The Dorchester, Massachusetts native was billed as the “Duke of Dorchester.” Legend has it that when Doherty once arrived late for a show, Jay Strongbow quipped, “Well, look who decided to stroll on in here. If it isn’t the Duke of Dorchester.” Coincidentally, Doherty died a day after King of the Ring creator and longtime sports radio personality Eddie Andelman. Doherty wore a mask and was billed as “The Designated Hitman” when he swerved as Andelman’s surrogate by wrestling a match against Bruno Sammartino at the second King of the Ring event in 1986. My condolences to Doherty’s family and friends.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)