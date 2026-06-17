AEW Dynamite results (6/17): Powell’s review of Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland meeting face to face, Mercedes Mone vs. Hazuki in an Owen Hart Cup tournament semifinal match

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By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 350)

Sugar Land, Texas, at Smart Financial Centre

Simulcast live June 17, 2026, on TBS and HBO Max

[Hour One] Lexi Nair stood backstage with the MJF and the Callis Family. MJF boasted that he is the best pro wrestler today, which made Andrade El Idolo smile. MJF praised Kevin Knight and Kyle Fletcher. MJF also took verbal jabs at Will Ospreay, Kenny Omega, and Mark Briscoe.

Callis introduced Team DCMJF: Kevin Knight, Kyle Fletcher, Jake Doyle, Kazuchika Okada, and Andrade El Idolo. Andrade asked MJF if he thinks he will join him, then asked, “How you know?” Callis said Andrade is a future world champion, but told him to do the match…

Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone checked in from their broadcast desk. Excalibur hyped that MJF, Kevin Knight, Kyle Fletcher, Jake Doyle, Kazuchika Okada, and Andrade El Idolo will face Mark Briscoe’s team in a 12-man tag, and the previously advertised matches…

Tony Nese was in the ring and wanted a match. Excalibur said Tony Khan said he had a match for him. Kenny Omega made his entrance while being introduced by ring announcer Justin Roberts…

1. Kenny Omega vs. Tony Nese (w/Mark Sterling, Ariya Daivari). Sterling has a brace over his right arm. Nese took advantage of a distraction by clipping Omega’s knee. Nese went for a moonsault from the middle rope that Omega avoided. Omega performed a snap dragon suplex and a V-Trigger. Sterling climbed on the apron. Omega used a knee strike to knock Sterling off the apron and onto Daivari on the floor. Omega hit Nese with a One Winged Angel and scored the pin.

Kenny Omega defeated Tony Nese in 1:55.