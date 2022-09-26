9/26 WWE Raw results: Powell’s live review of AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano vs. “Alpha Academy” Chad Gable and Otis, Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Iyo Sky in a non-title match, Matt Riddle vs. Damian Priest, Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,531)

Live from Edmonton, Alberta at Rogers Place

Aired September 26, 2022 on USA Network

[Hour One] The Raw opening video aired… The broadcast team was Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, and Byron Saxton, and Mike Rome was the ring announcer…

Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair made her entrance and was accompanied by Asuka and Alexa Bliss. Belair spoke of Bayley getting help from Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai. She wished her luck with that in their title match because Asuka and Bliss would have her back.

“Damage CTRL” Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai made their entrance and entered the ring. Bayley said Belair was chosen, whereas she did it all by herself. Belair said nobody handed her anything. She said she’s been showing up and showing out, then asked if Bayley was rehabbing. Belair said she wouldn’t downplay her accomplishments to a level that Bayley is comfortable with.

Bayley said she taught herself how to walk and run again. She boasted that she pinned Belair at WWE Clash at the Castle, noting that she was the first person to do it in over 300 days. Bayley said all of Belair’s accomplishments occurred only because she was injured.

Belair pointed out that when she headlined WrestleMania, Bayley was present. Bayley said Belair was living in the past. Bayley said she wants to win the Raw Women’s Championship in a ladder match at Exteme Rules. Belair accepted, then turned her focus toward her Raw match with Sky. The other wrestlers left the ring and then a referee entered…

1. Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair (w/Asuka, Alexa Bliss) vs. Iyo Sky (w/Bayley, Dakota Kai) in a non-title match. Belair dropkicked Sky once the bell rang. Sky rolled to the floor and the show cut to a commercial break. [C]

Coming out of the break, an SUV arrived backstage. Solo Sikoa exited the SUV, followed by Sami Zayn, who was talking on his phone. The broadcast team plugged Zayn vs. AJ Styles for later in the show.

In the ring, Sky took offensive control and hit a seated Belair with double knees in the corner. Sky covered Belair, who kicked out quickly. Belair stuffed an octopus hold attempt, so Sky rolled her up for a two count. Belair came back with punches in the corner while standing on the middle rope.

Belair flipped over Sky, then punched and covered her for two. Belair grabbed Sky in a waist lock. Sky dove legs first through the ropes, causing Belair to the hit ropes. Sky delivered a Drive By style kick from the floor and then mugged for the crowd. [C]