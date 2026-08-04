Dreamwave Wrestling “Uprising: Women Athletes 9” results (7/31): Vetter’s review of Rebecca J. Scott vs. Fuwa Chan for the Dreamwave Women’s Title, Laynie Luck vs. Brody Dahl, Hazuki vs. B3cca

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Dreamwave Pro Wrestling “Uprising: Women Athletes 9”

July 31, 2026, in La Salle, Illinois, at Kaycee Club

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

I’ve seen all of the prior eight Uprising shows. Nearly every top U.S.-based female indy star has now competed in this venue in the past three years. This one features several Japanese talents who are currently touring the U.S. indy scene. La Salle is roughly a 70-minute drive west of Chicago.

* We started the show by hearing and seeing commentators Gage Bright and Kyle Fields. They always leave the lights on here and it’s easy to see. It’s packed with maybe 300 fans. The wonderful Val Capone is our ring announcer!

1. Shazza McKenzie vs. Anya Rune. Standing switches to open, and Shazza bit Anya’s hand. “That’s legal in Australia!” heel commentator Kyle Fields said. Shazza tied up Anya’s legs on the mat. Basic offense early on. Shazza hit a snap suplex for a nearfall at 3:30. She backed WWE ID prospect Rune into a corner and hit some chops. She hit a stiff kick to the spine, then a running Penalty Kick to the chest, and she was in charge early on. Shazza hit a Russian Leg Sweep at 6:30 and tied a leg lock around Rune’s neck.

Shazza tied her in the ropes and hit some roundhouse kicks to the chest. Rune snapped Shazza’s left arm over the top rope. Rune fired up and hit a series of punches and a running European Uppercut in the corner, then a diving flying punch for a nearfall at 8:30. Shazza hit a back suplex, then a running knee in the corner and a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall. Rune hit a Superman Punch in the corner. She trapped Shazza’s head in the corner and punched her in the jaw, then hit a Dragon Suplex. She hit a hard punch and scored the pin. Good opener.

Anya Rune defeated Shazza McKenzie at 10:25.

* She got on the mic and noted that earlier this year, she became an ID prospect. She’s now ready to “climb the ladder and make everyone notice her.”

2. Rachel Ley vs. Zayda Steel. It’s been a few years since Zayda has been here! Again, Ley is a former college gymnast who is suddenly getting booked everywhere (and was recently in an AEW video with Andrade El Idolo as they were on a boat.) They jawed at each other and finally locked up 70 seconds in. Zayda dragged her to the mat and applied a headlock. Gage said Zayda is the ring veteran (although I think they are both about age 23). Ley hit a cartwheel-into-a-back elbow in the corner, then a cartwheel guillotine leg drop for a nearfall at 3:30.

Zayda pushed the ref into the ropes, causing Ley to fall off the top turnbuckle and to the floor! Zayda took control, and they looped the floor, as Steel hit some chops. In the ring, Zayda got a nearfall at 6:00. Zayda hit a short-arm clothesline for a nearfall. Rachel hit a swinging neckbreaker, but Zayda hit the Unprettier faceplant. They fought on the ropes, and Ley hit a second-rope superplex, and they were both down. Ley hit a Lungblower to the face for a nearfall, and she applied an ankle lock. Ley missed a top-rope moonsault. Zayda immediately got a rollup for the flash, clean pin. Good action.

Zayda Steel defeated Rachel Ley at 9:15.

3. Davina Thorne vs. Celeste. I think I’ve seen Celeste once; she has curly brown hair halfway down her back. Gage acknowledged this is her debut here. I saw Thorne compete on a show in the Twin Cities a year ago, and she’s been appearing frequently recently in AAW in Chicago and was just in the SCI women’s tournament in Tennessee. Thorne has slimmed down since I first saw her, too. They danced early on, and Davina was annoyed. (Davina’s character is a ‘Karen,’ shouting and demanding attention.) Celeste hit a basement dropkick at 1:30.

Thorne hit some chops; Celeste fired back with her own chops. Thorne hit a running Meteora to the back of Celeste’s head and got a nearfall at 3:30. Thorne hit a senton for a nearfall. Celeste hit a swinging neckbreaker out of the ropes, and they were both down. Celeste hit some clotheslines and a spin kick for a nearfall at 5:30. Celeste hit a running knee to the chest for a nearfall. Thorne hit a DDT out of the ropes for the pin. Okay.

Davina Thorne defeated Celeste at 7:12.

4. Ranna Yagami vs. Brittnie Brooks. I’m not sure if I’ve seen Ranna — I don’t see nearly enough of the Japanese female stars to know them well. Brooks wore blue-and-white! She always wears pink! She got on the mic and called the fans “losers” and got booed. She said it is disrespectful that she’s not in the main event. Ranna is shorter with short hair, and she wore a red outfit. Ranna landed a quick kick, and they traded standing switches. Ranna hit a stiff kick to the spine, then another, for a nearfall at 1:30.

Brooks hit a chop block to the back of the left knee, then a clothesline for a nearfall. She hit a modified Dragonscrew Legwhip and targeted the damaged left leg, wrapping it around the bottom rope. Ranna hit a dropkick and a running knee at 5:00, then an enzuigiri in the corner, then a running Penalty Kick to the chest for a nearfall. Brooks hit a running knee to the face in the corner, then an Angle Slam for a nearfall. Ranna applied a Fujiwara Armbar. She hit a flying kick for a nearfall at 7:00.

Brooks hit a DDT for a nearfall. Ranna threw her off the top turnbuckle to the mat, hit a spin kick, and got a nearfall. She applied a Rings of Saturn double armbar, but Brooks got her feet on the ropes at 8:30. Brooks applied a Crossface on the mat and cranked back on Ranna’s head. Ranna got her foot on the ropes, but Brittnie wouldn’t let go of the hold. The ref admonished Brittnie and counted to five, and he disqualified her. Brooks shouted the F-bomb at the ref, but then Ranna kicked her in the head.

Ranna Yagami defeated Brittnie Brooks via DQ at 9:25.

* Rachel Ley joined commentary!

5. Anna Ray vs. Joiya Blake. I’ve seen both maybe once or twice; they are both newer competitors. Gage said it’s an Uprising debut for both. Anna Ray was announced as “being from your father’s search history.” She has long, straight dark hair halfway down her back, and she wore a blue top and bottom. Joiya was fired up, and she has a splash of blonde hair in front, but most of her hair is brown. She wore yellow-and-white gear. An intense lockup to open. Joiya knocked her down with a shoulder tackle.

Joiya hit a basement dropkick at 1:30. Anna choked Blake in the ropes. She hit some chops on Joiya in the corner, then a sliding clothesline for a nearfall at 3:30. Anna hopped on her back, but Joiya turned it into a Backpack Stunner at 6:00, and they were both down. Joiya hit a clothesline and a Sling Blade clothesline for a nearfall. Joiya hit an enzuigiri. Anna hit a spear for a nearfall at 8:00. Joiya hit a TKO stunner, then a running knee for the pin. They are both clearly green, but it worked.

Joiya Blake defeated Anna Ray at 8:40.

6. Hazuki vs. B3cca. This was a reason to tune in. International pop star B3cca came out first, singing “Hot Bod” on the way to the ring. She fired her entourage at the last show a couple of weeks ago, so she was out here solo. A nice pop for Hazuki, who wore white and light pink. Standing switches to open, and Hazuki kept her grounded in a headlock early on. Hazuki hit a senton at 4:30. They brawled to the floor, and B3cca was in charge. In the ring, B3cca hit some blows to the back and whipped Hazuki into the turnbuckles.

B3cca planted her foot in Hazuki’s throat. She hit a German Suplex for a nearfall at 7:30. Hazuki set up for a dive, but B3cca caught her with a forearm strike. B3cca hit a top-rope missile dropkick for a nearfall at 9:00. Hazuki fired up and hit a series of forearm strikes and a running kick to the head as B3cca was against the ropes. Hazuki dove through the ropes and crashed onto B3cca. In the ring, B3cca hit a suplex and immediately applied a cross-armbreaker at 12:00, but Hazuki rolled her over for a nearfall.

Hazuki hit a pump kick to the face. She climbed the ropes, but B3cca grabbed her and slammed her to the mat. B3cca nailed a top-rope 450 Splash for a nearfall! Hazuki got a rollup for a nearfall. B3cca nailed a superkick! Hazuki fired back with her own superkick! She hit a Michinoku Driver for a believable nearfall at 14:30, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. Hazuki hit a top-rope senton splash for the pin. Standing ovation. Worth the price of admission. Gage correctly said that “was an instant classic, then added it was “one of the best matches in Uprising history.” No lies detected here!

Hazuki defeated B3cca at 14:46.

7. Laynie Luck vs. Brody Dahl. Brody debuted here in the women’s rumble in the winter, and I recall she had a singles match here on the last Uprising show. She has a bit of a punk rocker look that makes me think of the late Screaming Daffney, or maybe Ruby Riot. Standing switches and Laynie tied her up on the mat. Rachel Ley talked about facing Laynie in her debut here. Laynie tied up a leg and was in charge. Dahl hit a stiff kick to the spine at 2:30. Laynie hit a snap suplex.

Dahl slammed Laynie’s face over her knee. Luck hit a neckbreaker over her knee at 4:30. Laynie caught a leg, pulled Brody to the mat, and applied a crossface, with Dahl reaching the ropes at 6:00. Brody hit a tornado DDT that was essentially a Divorce Court armbreaker, and she was fired up. Laynie hit her slingshot double stomp, then a Magic Screw twisting neckbreaker off the ropes for a nearfall. She hit a DDT for the pin. Solid match; the winner was never in doubt.

Laynie Luck defeated Brody Dahl at 7:36.

8. Rebecca J. Scott vs. Fuwa Chan for the Dreamwave Women’s Title. Chan is from Stardom, and she wore blue, pink, and yellow; I’m fairly certain I haven’t seen her before. RJS has two belts. I’ll again make the comparison to former TNA knockout Taylor Wilde. Standing switches and basic reversals early on. Chan hit two suplexes at 2:30, but RJS rolled her up for a nearfall. She hit a bodyslam. RJS hit a second-rope crossbody block for a nearfall. They hit stereo clotheslines and were both down at 4:30. Kyle noted this is a matchup that may never happen again.

Chan got up and hit some forearm strikes, and she tied RJS in an Octopus Stretch, but Rebecca fell backwards into the corner to escape. RJS hit a Samoan Drop for a nearfall at 6:00. Chan got a Magistral Cradle for a nearfall. RJS hit a running knee and some buzzsaw kicks for a nearfall. Chan hit a release German Suplex, then a running knee to the jaw for a nearfall at 7:30, but RJS grabbed the ropes. RJS jumped on Chan’s back and locked in a rear-naked choke! Chan struggled and fought, but tapped out! Good action but surprisingly short for a main event.

Rebecca J. Scott defeated Fuwa Chan to retain the Dreamwave Women’s Title at 8:13.

* Brittnie Brooks stormed to the ring and confronted RJS. The crowd chanted, “cut her mic!” She wants a title shot! She snatched one of RJS’s belts from her, so Rebecca tackled her, and they brawled. Several refs had to jump in the ring to separate them!

Final Thoughts: B3cca vs. Hazuki was phenomenal, and in retrospect, should have been the main event. Sometimes you watch a show and aren’t sure what was the best match. This one, there is no doubt what was the best match of the show. If you have IWTV, go check it out.

I’ll go with Brooks-Yagami for second, and the main event for third. Steel-Ley was really good for honorable mention. Not as many of the bigger-name U.S. based indy stars, as we had a few more rookies tonight, but the matches worked.