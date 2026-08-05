AEW Dynamite “Grand Slam Mexico,” last week’s Dynamite and Collision grades, Pat Tanaka, Ikuto Hidaka, Nikkita Lyons

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite will be live from Mexico City, Mexico, at the Arena Mexico. The show features Kyle Fletcher vs. Mike Bailey for the AEW International Championship. Dynamite carries the “Grand Slam Mexico” theme and is listed as running 2.5 hours. Jake Barnett is taking WWE Smackdown coverage this week, so join me for a live review as the show is simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WWE Evolve streams tonight on Tubi at 7CT/8ET. Chris Vetter’s reviews are available after the show airs.

-Jake Barnett gave last week’s AEW Dynamite a B- grade during his weekly same-night audio review.

-Will Pruett gave Thursday’s AEW Collision a B grade (using the Collision scale) during our weekly audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Pat Tanaka is 63.

-Ikuto Hidaka is 54.

-Nikkita Lyons (Faith Jefferies) is 27.