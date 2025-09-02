New Texas Pro Wrestling “Pride & Joy” results: Vetter’s review of Carter Blaq vs. 1 Called Manders for the New Texas Pro Title, Vert Vixen vs. Johnny Robbie for the New Texas Pro Women’s Title

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

New Texas Pro Wrestling “Pride & Joy”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

August 31, 2025, in Austin, Texas, at Empire Control Room

I’ve seen multiple shows from this venue — it’s an outdoor event under a canopy and they always draw 350-400. This is a good lineup, and I opted to tune in live on IWTV. The show began at 6 p.m. CST, so it was still light out. Dan Miller, Trent Gillbeau, and Walker Stewart provided commentary. I love having Walker join in, and he said early on that this was a sellout. My phone says it is about 83 degrees Fahrenheit, so being under the canopy is only going to help so much!

1. Izzy James vs. Jak Calloway for the Lonestar Title. Izzy is a really talented veteran; he lost a quick one to Dustin Rhodes on AEW Collision in February. Jak came out first, and he attacked Izzy as he entered the ring. The ref separated them, and I started the stopwatch at the bell. The commentators said Izzy is suffering from some broken ribs and was advised not to wrestle for several weeks; his ribs are taped. They traded chops at the bell. Jak shoved Izzy to the floor, and he stomped on James as they brawled by the crowd. A commentator said this is Izzy’s 14th title defense. Jak slammed him back-first on the apron at 2:00 and rolled Izzy into the ring.

Calloway hit a backbreaker over his knee and remained in charge. Jak hit a top-rope superplex, but Izzy hit a senton at 5:30. Izzy removed the wrap around his ribs. They got up and traded forearm strikes. James came off the ropes but Jak caught him and hit a Blue Thunder Bomb. Jak hit a Claymore Kick for a nearfall at 8:00. Izzy hit “Snake Bite” (a spin kick to the head) and scored the pin. A really good opener. Izzy offered a post-match hug but Jak pushed him away and stormed off.

Izzy James defeated Jak Calloway to retain the Lonestar Title at 8:35.

* Izzy got on the mic and proclaimed he’s the best in Texas and he’s not going anywhere! He wants to “stand with the elites,” and he called out Bryan Keith for a match! However, Timur attacked Izzy from behind!

2. Oli Summers vs. JJ Blake. Blake is a thick Black man. I’ve seen more of Oli, who is similar to East Coast favorite Love, Doug. The commentators explained the rules for this match that if Blake wins, he gets to whip Oli 10 times with a belt, and if Oli doesn’t take all 10, he can never wrestle here again! I didn’t hear what Oli gets if he wins, though! Basic brawling to begin. Blake hit a suplex for a nearfall at 2:30 and he kept the smaller Summers grounded. They traded rollups, and Oli hit a clothesline to the back of the head at 5:30. He tied a leg lock around JJ’s head, but Blake reached the ropes. Blake grabbed his belt and hit Oli with it! He hit a uranage and scored the pin!

JJ Blake defeated Oli Summers at 6:39.

* So, Oli must now take 10 lashes with the belt! (And he was already wrestling shirtless.) He stood, grabbed the top rope, and let Blake strike him. My screen went blank; are they not going to show it? However, it was the return of Brick Savage. He came to the ring with someone over his shoulders. Brick got in the ring and was holding a kendo stick! He handed it to JJ Blake! Oli told Blake to go ahead and hit him with the cane, so JJ laid in the blows to the back! Finally, Dimitri Alexandrov ran to the ring! Our handicap match is going to begin…. right now!

3. Brick Savage vs. Shimbashi, Dimitri Alexandrov, and Raychell Rose in a 3-on-1 handicap match. The three babyfaces all attacked Savage, who is fairly comparable to Bronson Reed. The heel commentator said only one of them should be in the ring at a time. Brick hit a dropkick! He picked up Raychell and tossed her onto Dimitri. Brick began stomping on all the babyfaces. Brick got a pair of handcuffs, and he tied Shimbashi’s wrists together behind his back at 3:00. Brick knocked the defenseless Shimbashi down with a shoulder tackle. Rose tried to get in the ring, but Brick headbutted her to knock her back to the ground.

Brick hit a pair of powerbombs on Shimbashi for a nearfall; keep in mind he’s still handcuffed! Raychell again got in and tried some forearm strikes, but he completely no-sold them and shoved her to the mat. He whispered something in her ear, and she paused. Shimbashi hit some kicks; he is still handcuffed, but they are in front of his waist. He tried to choke Brick with the cuffs, but Brick turned it into a Bulldog Powerslam on Shimbashi! He hit a running knee to the back of Raychell’s head at 6:30, then he slammed Dimitri! He hit a DDT on Shimbashi, and he placed the three babyfaces together and hit a senton across all three!

Brick shouted at his former tag partner, Dimitri, then slammed him stomach-first to the mat. He kicked Raychell to the floor again, and he went for a cover on Dimitri, but Shimbashi made the save at 9:00. Savage rolled to the floor, got in the face of some fans, and kicked Raychell again. He grabbed some chairs, taking them from fans in the front row! He set them up in the ring. Shimbashi — still handcuffed in front — tried to hit some blows. Savage set up to put Shimbashi through the chairs, but Shimbashi hit a Meteora, sending Brick backwards across four open chairs. All three babyfaces hit stereo kicks, piled on top of Savage for a pin attempt, but Brick kicked out again at 13:30!

Raychell gave Dimitri a chair. He went to swing but stopped; he couldn’t strike his former tag partner! Raychell took the chair… but she hit Dimitri in the head with it! She jabbed the chair into Shimbashi’s gut, then she repeatedly struck him across the back! (What did Brick whisper to her earlier?????) Brick hit a DDT on Shimbashi, dropping him on a folded chair. Brick then slammed Dimitri onto Shimbashi, and he pinned them both! Brick raised Raychell’s arm and they celebrated together!

Brick Savage defeated Raychell Rose, Dimitri Alexandrov, and Shimbashi in a handicap match at 16:16.

4. Judas Icarus vs. Danny Orion for the Prestige World Title. Orion was just on ROH TV this week from a match recorded in July over All In week, and I consider him a top-five Texas talent. Icarus just won this title a month ago in the Pacific Northwest, and this is the first time this belt has been defended here. Orion has wrestled a few times recently on the West Coast, but cagematch.net records show these two have never shared a ring. An intense lockup to open and a feeling-out process; Orion is a heel here, but the crowd cheered him against the outsider. Judas knocked him down with a shoulder tackle, and Orion rolled to the floor at 2:00.

In the ring, Orion hit a dropkick and was cocky in stretching out on the mat. Judas hit a gutbuster over his knee. Orion dropped him with snake-eyes and hit a German Suplex for a nearfall. Nice combo. He whipped Icarus back-first into the corner for another nearfall, then a suplex for a nearfall at 4:30. Judas hit some hard chops and a brainbuster for a nearfall. Orion hit a Canadian Destroyer for a nearfall at 7:00. Judas hit some running blows into the corner. Danny nailed a flip dive to the floor, and that earned a massive pop! He hit a slingshot corkscrew splash into the ring and a Lionsault for a nearfall at 8:30.

Orion went for a Tornado DDT, but Judas caught him and tossed Danny across the ring. Judas hit a Russian Leg Sweep into the corner. Judas hit a second-rope twisting superplex, and they were both down at 10:00. This has been every bit as good as I hoped. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Danny hit a head-scissors takedown and a superkick for a nearfall. Orion hit a spin kick to the head for a nearfall! He hit a tornado DDT and was fired up, but Judas hit a hard clothesline, then a flipping stunner move for the pin. A sharp, sharp match, and the commentators heaped praise on the bout and on Orion.

Judas Icarus defeated Danny Orion at 11:34.

* Intermission took 19 minutes.

5. Adam Priest vs. Jesse Funaki. Like his father (Sho), Jesse Funaki wore blue trunks. Priest, of course, was on AEW TV in Philadelphia just 24 hours ago. Basic tying up early on. Priest slapped him in the face and rolled to the floor. The commentators said Funaki has been wrestling for a year; I haven’t seen him before. (His bio says this is match No. 41 in his career.) Back in the ring, Priest twisted the left ankle. Funaki hit a dropkick to the face at 3:00. Priest hit a chop block to the back of the knee and took control. He hit some chops and stomped on the sore knee.

Adam locked in a Figure Four at 6:00, and Funaki got to the ropes. Funaki hit a top-rope crossbody block, then a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall at 9:00. Priest rolled to the floor, so Funaki hit a plancha onto him, then hit repeated chops as Priest fell into the laps of fans. Priest shoved Funaki chest-first into the ring steps and pushed him back into the ring. Priest got a rollup, leaned forward to grab the ropes for added leverage, and scored the cheap pin. The crowd booed the outcome. Decent showing for the rookie in what was easily his biggest match yet.

Adam Priest defeated Jesse Funaki at 10:21.

* Priest continued to beat up Jesse until Funaki’s tag partner, Casey Blackrose, ran in to make the save. However, Blackrose hit a Cedric-style Lumbar Check on Jesse, and the crowd was aghast! Casey and Priest both beat up Funaki. Danny Orion now ran in for the save! (This should fully turn Orion babyface; he already got cheered earlier.) Yep, Danny got on the mic and cut a babyface promo and told the crowd how grateful he is for the fans and guys like Funaki.

6. “The Dream Team” Danny King and KC Kr’eme (w/Mundo) vs. Stephen Wolf in a handicap match for the New Texas Pro Tag Team Titles. Wolf spent parts of this winter in Europe; he also teamed with Danny Orion in that ROH match I mentioned earlier. If he wins, can he pick a partner to defend the belts? The taller Kr’eme opened, and he traded chops with Wolf. KC slammed his weight on Wolf’s back, and the champs were quickly in charge. Wolf hit a 619 on both heels, then a top-rope crossbody block onto both. Mundo whipped Wolf into rows of chairs, and the ref ejected Mundo!

King hit a guillotine legdrop for a nearfall at 4:30. Wolf hit a Sunset Flip on KC. KC applied a straitjacket sleeper and kept Wolf grounded. Danny hit a second-rope elbow drop for a nearfall at 7:30, but he lifted up Wolf’s arm. A commentator said the Dream Team isn’t trying to win now; they are trying to humiliate Wolf. King applied a Walls of Jericho (vertical Boston Crab). Suddenly, Exodus Prime ran to ringside and jumped on the apron!

Wolf tagged him in! Exodus (think Caprice Coleman) hit a huracanrana and a second-rope flying back elbow, then a stunner on King. Exodus now put King in a Boston Crab, and the crowd taunted Danny to tap out. Wolf hit a top-rope crossbody block on KC, then Exodus and Wolf hit a team clothesline to send KC to the floor. Exodus dove through the ropes onto KC at 11:00. In the ring, Wolf set up for a finisher, but Danny begged for mercy. However, Prime slammed King to the mat, and Wolf hit a German Suplex for the pin on King! New champions!!!

Stephen Wolf and Exodus Prime defeated Danny King and KC Kr’eme to win the New Texas Pro Tag Team Titles at 11:42.

7. Vert Vixen vs. Johnny Robbie for the New Texas Pro Women’s Title. I haven’t seen Robbie much lately, as she has also spent time in Japan. She carried a West Coast Pro belt with her, and she’s dressed in a plain black sports top; it makes her look like a serious MMA fighter. They twisted each other’s left arm and traded reversals on the mat. Johnnie hit a Lungblower-style move at 3:30 and took control. She stomped on Vert and kept her grounded. Robbie hit a Helluva Kick, then a swinging sideslam for a nearfall at 5:30.

Robbie is vastly improved; the time in Japan has paid off. Vert hit a stunner, and they were both down. Stewart Walker noted that Robbie missed time with a neck injury, and he wondered how that move impacted her. Vert hit some more kicks and a snap suplex at 7:30, and she was fired up. She hit a Helluva Kick and a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall. Johnnie went for a running knee, but Vert caught the leg. They traded forearm strikes. Vert caught her with a stiff kick to the ear, so Robbie hit one back.

Vert nailed a Pump Kick, so Robbie hit one. This has been great. Johnnie hit a short-arm clothesline for a nearfall at 10:00, then a Kamigoye knee strike to the collarbone for a nearfall. Johnnie hit a package piledriver for a nearfall. Vert hit a brainbuster, and they were both down at 11:30; Robbie got to the ropes and cradled them to avoid being pinned. Vert hit another brainbuster for the pin. A sharp, sharp match, although the winner was never in doubt.

Vert Vixen defeated Johnny Robbie to retain the New Texas Pro Women’s Title at 12:07.

8. Carter Blaq vs. 1 Called Manders for the New Texas Pro Heavyweight Title. Again, Blaq was formerly the masked Mysterious Q. He’s got a big frame and has been a good champion here. Manders, of course, came out to Bon Jovi’s “Dead or Alive,” and he wore his Germany-based wXw World Title. The commentators said the last time these two fought was four years ago, and Blaq was still wearing his mask then. They shoved each other early on, and Manders hit a chop. Blaq hit a huracanrana and a scoop bodyslam, and a flying elbow drop, and Manders rolled to the floor at 2:00.

Blaq followed, and they traded chops on the floor. They got back into the ring at 5:00. Manders put Blaq’s feet on the top rope and hit a DDT. He dropped Blaq stomach-first across the top rope and was in charge. Blaq fired up and hit some chops, but Manders dropped him with a back elbow at 7:30. Blaq avoided a clothesline and hit some German Suplexes, then a tornado DDT for a nearfall. Manders nailed the Oklahoma Stampede (Bulldog Powerslam) for a nearfall at 9:30. Manders set up for a clothesline, but Blaq caught him with a superkick. Blaq hit a dive through the ropes. In the ring, he went for a frogsplash, but Manders got his knees up.

Blaq hit a Q Cutter (stunner), and they were both down at 11:00. They stood up and traded forearm strikes. Manders hit a hard left-arm clothesline for a nearfall at 12:30, and they were both down again. They fought on the ropes, and Blaq nailed a flipping stunner. This time, he nailed the frogsplash but was slow to make a cover and only got a nearfall at 14:30. Manders hit a powerslam off the ropes for a nearfall. Blaq hit a superkick, dropped him with snake-eyes, then hit the airplane spin-into-a powerbomb for a nearfall at 16:30, but Manders got a foot on the ropes! They got up and traded chops again. Manders hit a clothesline to the back of the head at 19:00. Blaq ducked a clothesline, got a flash rollup, folding press-style, and the pin!

Carter Blaq defeated 1 Called Manders to retain the New Texas Pro Heavyweight Title at 19:17.

* Manders and Blaq were going to shake hands, but Thomas Shire jumped in the ring and stomped on Carter! Manders then hit a hard clothesline on Blaq and was loudly booed.

Final Thoughts: A really strong show, and they put their best foot forward. I’ll still narrowly go with Orion-Judas for best match, just ahead of the main event. Vert-Robbie takes third. All were really strong matches. That said, the problem with all three is that I never once felt the title was in danger of changing hands; the Prestige title wasn’t coming to Texas, and the New Texas titles weren’t leaving with visitors. So, as good as those matches all were, the outcomes were all predictable. I’ll reiterate that I still consider Vert to be the top unsigned U.S. female wrestler, and Robbie’s improvement since her return from her neck injury is really noticeable.

But a really good show. I’m a big fan of Exodus Prime and Stephen Wolf, and that was the right call on a title change. Izzy and Jak opened the show hot. Brick Savage is just a beast, and that one-on-three felt pretty believable to me; I don’t doubt he would be able to fight off both men. Likewise, he never sold any of Raychell’s offense, which also felt authentic as she is just too small to really believably hurt him. Funaki looked fine in my first time seeing him. A lot to like here. This wrapped up just after 9 p.m. CST, so about three hours (but they’ll edit out that intermission when it goes on IWTV in the next day or so.)