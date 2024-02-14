AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for tonight’s Valentine’s Day edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.
-Adam Copeland vs. Daniel Garcia for a shot at the TNT Title
-AEW World Champion Samoa Joe, Swerve Strickland, and Hangman Page speak
-AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy vs. Matt Taven in a Texas Death Match
-“The Young Bucks” Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson vs. “Top Flight” Dante Martin and Darius Martin
-Skye Blue vs. Willow Nightingale
-Jon Moxley vs. Dax Harwood
-Toni Storm’s film “Wet Ink”
Powell’s POV: Nothing says Valentine’s Day like a Texas Death Match. Dynamite will be live from Cedar Park, Texas at HEB Center. Join me for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesdays on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).
