AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for tonight’s Valentine’s Day edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Adam Copeland vs. Daniel Garcia for a shot at the TNT Title

-AEW World Champion Samoa Joe, Swerve Strickland, and Hangman Page speak

-AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy vs. Matt Taven in a Texas Death Match

-“The Young Bucks” Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson vs. “Top Flight” Dante Martin and Darius Martin

-Skye Blue vs. Willow Nightingale

-Jon Moxley vs. Dax Harwood

-Toni Storm’s film “Wet Ink”

Powell's POV: Nothing says Valentine's Day like a Texas Death Match. Dynamite will be live from Cedar Park, Texas at HEB Center.