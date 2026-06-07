Released wrestler featured on WWE LFG, plus WWE Greatest Moments tonight on A&E

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE LFG airs tonight on A&E at 9CT/10ET. Kevin Owens, Nattie, Booker T, and Bubba Ray Dudley are coaches. Tonight’s episode is listed as “Crews Control.” The preview reads: It’s the biggest main event in LFG history, as Elijah Hollyfield takes on his mentor, WWE veteran Apollo Crews, in a hard-hitting, fast-paced matchup. Harlem Lewis battles Tate Wilder, and things take a startling turn in the ring.”

-Two episodes of WWE’s Greatest Moments air on A&E starting at 10:04CT/11:04ET. The first 30-minute episode focuses on the Royal Rumble in the 2000s, and the second episode is on the Ultimate Warrior.

Powell’s POV: WWE Rivals reruns air at 5CT/6ET and lead up to LFG. In order, the reruns feature Trish Stratus vs. Lita, John Cena vs. Edge, Steve Austin vs. Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels vs. Scott Hall, and WWE vs. WCW.