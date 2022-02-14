Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for Thursday’s show, Impact in 60 theme, classic pay-per-view airing

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s television show.
-“Bullet Club” Jay White, Tama Tonga, and Tanga Loa vs. “Violent By Design” Eric Young, Joe Doering, and Deaner.
-Mickie James and Chelsea Green vs. Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans.
-Kenny King vs. Chris Sabin.
-Lady Frost vs. Gisselle Shaw.
Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. AXS will air Slammiversary 2011 on Thursday at 2CT/3ET. The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show airs at 6CT/7ET. 9CT/10ET and will spotlight Brooke Tessmacher. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Fridays along with my Impact Hit List and members’ exclusive audio reviews.
Be the first to comment