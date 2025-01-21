Kurt Angle on why he won’t return to the ring for John Cena’s retirement tour, whether he would induct Cena into the WWE Hall of Fame, recalls an altercation with Eddie Guerrero

CategoriesInterview Highlights NEWS TICKER WWE News

On why he won’t be wrestling on John Cena’s retirement tour: “No, I can’t wrestle anymore. Actually, you know what I did? I did wrestle about two months ago. I did a commercial for CBS, and it was for the NFL pre-game for the Ravens and Steelers. So me and a gentleman named Kyle Brandt, he’s a sportscaster for CBS. He pretended he was the Ravens and I pretended I was the Steelers. We had a pro wrestling match and I was bumping.”

So you’re telling me there’s a chance?: “No, no, no. Because what happened was I threw my back out and I couldn’t walk for a week after that. My wife was like, you’re never getting in that ring again, and she’s right. I shouldn’t have even got in the ring, but it was a lot of fun to do it. But I would love to wrestle John Cena. There’s nobody that wants to wrestle John more than I do for his retirement match, especially with the respect I have for him. I just can’t do it.”

On being the odds-on favorite to induct John Cena into the WWE Hall of Fame: “Well I’ll tell you this, there are a lot of people that deserve to induct John. Randy Orton, who was his biggest competition, or his nemesis. But Stephanie McMahon, don’t forget that she’s the one that discovered his rapping ability, and she was a big fan of his, she really supported him quite often. But no I’d be honored to induct John Cena. The one thing I want to say about him is he has shown that he is possibly the greatest WWE superstar of all time. Winning 16 World Heavyweight Titles in one company, Ric Flair won 16, but he won them in NWA and WCW and WWE and you can’t take that away from him, they were all major promotions. But to do it all in one company, that makes you that company’s greatest star. And I really believe that he deserves another title before he retires.”

On Perc Angle: “I know that fans, it’s almost like they want me to feel good about it, the fans are having fun with it because I was the best wrestler in the business. So they want to say that Kurt Angle was Perc Angle, that’s why he was doing it, because he was all perked up. The thing is, I didn’t use painkillers while I was wrestling. I did them in the morning, and then at night I would wrestle, and then I did painkillers after I got done wrestling. So I never wrestled high.”

On the photo with Eddie Guerrero that recently resurfaced: “Okay, Eddie and I had a little scuffle one night. What happened was I was in a faction called The Honor Society. It was with Luther Reigns and Mark Jindrak, and we were supposed to get heat on the Guerreros. It was the end of the show, we went out in the ring and Luther and Mark Jindrak beat up Eddie and I was beating up Chavo. We got backstage at the Gorilla, where you enter the arena. When we went backstage Eddie started yelling at me. He said ‘You were stiffing me. You were hitting me hard for real.’ I’m like, ‘Eddie, I didn’t touch you.’ And he’s like, ‘Yes, you did’ and he pushes me. I said, ‘Eddie, don’t do that again.’ He pushed me again, I shoved him, and he tried to double-leg me. I got him in the front face lock and I choked him out. That was that day. The thing was, when we went to talk, I went over to him and said, ‘Hey, I want to apologize.’ He goes, ‘I’m not ready to apologize.’ And I said, ‘Oh really?’ And we start going at it again. So Eddie and I were like brothers. We loved each other and we hated each other hard. But that was right after that occurred. That’s when Eddie calmed down and said ‘Listen, I know, let’s just let bygones be bygones. I love you Kurt, you know I do.’ And so that photo right there is right after that incident.”