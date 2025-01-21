Powell’s WWE Raw Hit List: Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre, Bayley vs. Nia Jax, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, Penta vs. Pete Dunne, Kofi Kingston vs. Rey Mysterio

CategoriesJASON POWELL MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw Hits

Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre: The best match of the night and it was capped off with a clean finish. While McIntyre shouldn’t take too many losses, this is another that can framed as adding to his character’s frustration. The post match angle with Sami Zayn inadvertently hitting Rollins with a Helluva Kick that was meant for McIntyre made for an interesting hook for next week’s show.

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens: It was a big night for Zayn. In addition to the aforementioned closing angle, he had this compelling segment with Owens. It was logical for Zayn’s character to assume that Owens was there to attack him because he teamed with Roman Reigns. Rather, Owens had a terrific explanation that Reigns did terrible things that Zayn forgave, just as Owens did terrible things to Zayn that were also forgiven. The mental manipulation that followed with Owens saying that he knows Zayn will have his back because he has Zayn’s back was interesting. Is this setting up a reunion or another KO vs. Sami feud?

CM Punk promo: A strong promo regarding the Royal Rumble match. Punk starting in the concourse and entering through the crowd screamed Jey Uso, but it made sense once the interview was conducted amongst the fans. The overall build for the men’s Rumble match has been top notch thus far. They’ve done a good job of focussing on the major players and most have received promo time to make their case for why they will win.

Nia Jax vs. Bayley: And then there’s the women’s Royal Rumble match with only Jax and Bayley announced thus far. Strange. Anyway, Jax and Bayley had a quality match that was followed by a good pull apart brawl between Jax and Rhea Ripley. I wish they would have taken the extra step to explain why Smackdown wrestler Jax is getting a shot at the Women’s World Championship. It wouldn’t have taken much time to have Ripley demand a match with Jax, only to have Jax refuse unless it was made a title match.

Gunther and Jey Uso: A nice final push for their World Heavyweight Championship match on Saturday Night’s Main Event. Gunther’s line about Jey being a mascot was hard hitting, and I like the way that Jey simply agreed that he is a mascot before adding that the fans are his team.

Penta vs. Pete Dunne: Penta had a good second week. The Dallas crowd wasn’t as red hot as the fans were for last week’s debut in San Jose, but they were definitely behind Penta. While it makes sense to have Penta racking up television wins, it will be interesting to see which wrestler he will work with during his first program.

Rey Mysterio vs. Kofi Kingston: A soft Hit for a match that had some clunkiness, including an awkward powerbomb spot at ringside. But the New Day are big hits as heels. It’s been a blast to watch them shake things up after all these years.

WWE Raw Misses

Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai vs. Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark: This wasn’t a bad match, but it’s sad that Pure Fusion Collective are positioned as glorified enhancement wrestlers. Baszler and Stark are both quality wrestlers, and Sonya Deville has the gift of gab. Why not do more with this faction? On the bright side Sky was really over with the Dallas live crowd.

Michael Cole: Cole becoming a dancing fool during Jey Uso’s entrance was a turnoff. Leave that for Pat McAfee. While I get that some fans may find Cole’s antics endearing, I considered it unbecoming of the company’s top play-by-play announcer. Cole has done excellent work since Vince McMahon left the company. I’d simply prefer to see Cole spotlighted as the dignified voice of the brand rather than as an overzealous fanboy.