WWE Smackdown results (7/11): Powell’s live review of The Street Profits vs. The Wyatt Sicks for the WWE Tag Team Titles, R-Truth vs. Aleister Black, Jelly Roll’s appearance

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Smackdown (Episode 1,351)

July 11, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee, at Bridgestone Arena

Simulcast live on USA Network and internationally on Netflix

[Hour One] Joe Tessitore checked in on commentary while a shot aired of the host venue’s exterior. The Street Profits were shown arriving, and then a Wyatt Sicks image flashed. Jelly Roll was walking backstage when he met up with Randy Orton. RKO out of nowhere?!? No. The bro-hugged… Wade Barrett joined Tessitore on commentary…

LA Knight made his entrance while being introduced by ring announcer Mark Nash.