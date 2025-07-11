AEW Collision rating for Thursday’s All In Texas go-home show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Thursday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 323,000 viewers for TNT, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. Collision produced a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Powell’s POV: The Collision numbers are for TNT and do not include Max streaming numbers. Saturday’s Collision episode averaged 310,000 viewers and a 0.10 rating. One year earlier, the July 13, 2024, edition of AEW Collision delivered 306,000 viewers with a 0.08 in the 18-49 demographic.