WWE Smackdown preview: WWE Tag Team Title match and more set for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Smackdown.
-“The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs. Uncle Howdy and Erick Rowan for the WWE Tag Team Titles
-R-Truth vs. Aleister Black
-Jelly Roll appears
Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live from Nashville, Tennessee, at Bridgestone Arena. Join me for my weekly live review as the two-hour show airs on Fridays on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
