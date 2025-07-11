WWE Smackdown preview: WWE Tag Team Title match and more set for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Smackdown.

-“The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs. Uncle Howdy and Erick Rowan for the WWE Tag Team Titles

-R-Truth vs. Aleister Black

-Jelly Roll appears

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live from Nashville, Tennessee, at Bridgestone Arena. Join me for my weekly live review as the two-hour show airs on Fridays on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).